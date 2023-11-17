Dateline NBC: Where is Kaitlin Armstrong now? Anna Moriah Wilson's murderer's status as of today

Dateline NBC will be featuring how Kaitlin Armstrong murdered a professional cyclist, Anna Moriah Wilson. Episode one of Season 31 of the series takes a look into the in-depth investigation of the well-known murder case against 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong.

Professional 'gravel' biker Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson was shot and killed at a friend's house in Austin, Texas, on May 11, 2022. Police believed that Wilson's murder was the product of romantic jealousy. Therefore, they charged Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, a yoga instructor and realtor, with stalking and killing Wilson.

Exclusive interviews with case insiders are included in the show, including one with Rick Cofer, Kaitlin Armstrong's defense lawyer. The Dateline NBC episode first aired on September 16, 2022.

Who killed Anna Moriah Wilson?

Anna Moriah Wilson (image via AP)

Kaitlin Armstrong murdered Anna Moriah Wilson on May 11, 2022. As per NBC News, Kaitlin Armstrong shot Anna Moriah Wilson immediately after she had dinner with Kaitlin's lover and former professional cyclist Colin Strickland. Armstrong shot Wilson, an elite 25-year-old mountain rider, three times.

The killing went unnoticed by witnesses, and the prosecution used commonplace, contemporary technology that tracks human motions to build their case. In May 2022, Kaitlin Wilson traveled to Austin to participate in a race in Hico, southwest of Fort Worth.

Wilson had a brief relationship with Strickland in the fall of 2021, and the latter texted her to arrange a meeting while she was in town.

Kaitlin Armstrong (Photo by Austin Police Department via ABC News)

According to NBC News, prosecutors claimed that Strickland and Armstrong shared a residence and that she had access to his correspondence on a laptop. Prosecutors alleged that Armstrong stopped Wilson's car close to the Austin apartment where the victim had been staying after following her activities on the fitness app Strava.

Additionally, the DA provided GPS data, surveillance footage, and cellphone records that demonstrated Armstrong's Jeep driving around the murder site just before Wilson was killed. Kaitlin Armstrong sold the Jeep after the murder and ran away to Costa Rica, where she had nose surgery and had her hair colored and chopped differently, according to authorities.

She was eventually caught in June 2022 in Costa Rica when the US Marshals Service, working with Costa Rican law enforcement, located her.

Where is Kaitlin Armstrong going to be jailed?

Armstrong when she was first convicted (image via BNN network)

Armstrong, who was charged with killing professional cyclist Moriah "Mo" Wilson in a jealous outburst last year, was found guilty by a Texas jury on Thursday, November 16, 2023. She serves time at the Thurman Criminal Justice Center in Austin, Texas.

After nearly two and a half hours of deliberation, the Travis County jury found 35-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong guilty of first-degree murder, a charge that carries a 99-year maximum prison sentence. The prosecutors decided not to pursue the death penalty.

Why did Kaitlin Armstrong murder Anna Moriah Wilson?

Armstrong during the verdict (Image via NBC)

The prosecution believes romantic jealousy was the driving force behind Wilson's murder. Armstrong's connection with her lover, Colin Strickland, is the motivating factor. Professional cyclist Strickland was in a long-term relationship with Armstrong. According to E! News, the pair even lived together but took a break in late 2021.

Following a brief breakup with Kaitlin Armstrong at the end of 2021, Strickland had an affair with Anna Moriah "Mo" Wilson. Strickland clarified that it was only a transient relationship and that he never had a romantic relationship with Wilson after he and Armstrong reconciled.

He allegedly kept in touch with Wilson, though, which he kept a secret from Armstrong. On May 11, the day she was killed, Strickland is said to have gone swimming with Wilson, but he lied to Armstrong about his whereabouts on that particular day. This made Kaitlin snoop about his whereabouts and eventually murder Anna.

What is Anna Moriah Wilson's Instagram ID?

Anna Moriah Wilson's Instagram ID is "@mo__wilson." The professional gravel cyclist/MTB racer was 26 when she was brutally shot. She has almost 12 thousand followers on her Instagram page, and it mainly contains pictures of her engaged in her sport.