NBC Dateline: 5 key details about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong

The upcoming Dateline episode on NBC delves deep into the notorious murder case against 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong is accused of murdering a pro-cyclist named Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson. The official synopsis of the Dateline episode on NBC states:

Police believe the motive behind the murder is jealousy, as Wilson and Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, were allegedly involved in a fling last year. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more details about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong.

NBC Dateline: 5 crucial things about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong you need to know

1) Armstrong's relationship with Colin Strickland

Tony Plohetski @tplohetski BREAKING: Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in the murder of pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin in a crime that received international attention, has been found and arrested in Costa Rica, authorities confirm. BREAKING: Kaitlin Armstrong, wanted in the murder of pro-cyclist Moriah Wilson in Austin in a crime that received international attention, has been found and arrested in Costa Rica, authorities confirm. https://t.co/T3yn0ng68B

Authorities believe that the motive behind murdering Wilson was romantic jealousy, making Armstrong's relationship with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, pivotal to the case. Armstrong was involved in a long-term relationship with Strickland, a professional cyclist. As per E! News, the couple were in a live-in relationship. The pair reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship in late 2021.

2) Strickland's fling with Wilson

Tony Plohetski @tplohetski NEW: Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland has just released a statement about the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson, clarifying his relationship with her and expressing “torture about my proximity to this horrible crime.” NEW: Austin professional cyclist Colin Strickland has just released a statement about the murder of cyclist Moriah Wilson, clarifying his relationship with her and expressing “torture about my proximity to this horrible crime.” https://t.co/KnIna3mWrE

After Strickland and Kaitlin Armstrong broke up for a short while in late 2021, Strickland, according to E! News, got involved in a fling with Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson. However, Strickland mentioned that it was a brief affair and that once he and Armstrong got back together, he was never romantically involved with Wilson.

However, he reportedly continued to stay in touch with Wilson, which he did not reveal to Armstrong. Strickland allegedly went for a swim with Wilson on May 11, the day she was murdered, but lied about where he was that day to Armstrong.

3) SUV found in security camera footage

As per E! News, the day Wilson was shot, a ''dark-colored'' SUV was shown parked next to Wilson's friend's house at 8:37 PM. When authorities went to Colin Strickland's house as part of the investigation, they found a similar-looking SUV parked in the driveway. Strickland said that it's a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee that belonged to his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, and mentioned that he never drove it.

4) The gun in Strickland's house

CyclingTips @cyclingtips



Armstrong faces murder charges in the death of Wilson on May 11.

cyclingtips.com/2022/05/colin-… Pro gravel cyclist Colin Strickland sought to clarify his relationships with both Kaitlin Armstrong and Mo Wilson in a statement released Friday afternoon.Armstrong faces murder charges in the death of Wilson on May 11. Pro gravel cyclist Colin Strickland sought to clarify his relationships with both Kaitlin Armstrong and Mo Wilson in a statement released Friday afternoon.Armstrong faces murder charges in the death of Wilson on May 11.cyclingtips.com/2022/05/colin-…

During a search conducted by the authorities at Colin Strickland's home on May 12, 2022, they discovered two 9mm handguns, which, as per E! News, Strickland told the police that he'd purchased in December and January last year. One was a Springfield armory while the other was a Sig-Sauer.

Subsequent investigation revealed that there was ''significant'' potential that the shell casings found by Wilson's body could have come from the Sig-Sauer that police discovered at Strickland's house. Soon, the police decided to file for Armstrong's arrest.

5) Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica

As per E! News, Kaitlin Armstrong fled to Costa Rica using a fraudulent passport and was reportedly ''trying to learn new yoga, possibly to instruct'' at Don Jon's Surf and Yoga Lodge, situated on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.

Don't miss the upcoming Dateline episode on NBC on Friday, September 16, 2022.

