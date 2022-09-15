NBC Dateline: 5 key details about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong

The upcoming Dateline episode on NBC delves deep into the notorious murder case against 34-year-old Kaitlin Armstrong. Armstrong is accused of murdering a pro-cyclist named Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson. The official synopsis of the Dateline episode on NBC states:
''It’s a simple life: wake up, surf, repeat. Learn more about the little slice of paradise known as Santa Teresa, Costa Rica from a local and an ex-pat. And tune in Friday, September 16 at 9/8c to see the story that brought our team there to produce an all-new episode.''
Police believe the motive behind the murder is jealousy, as Wilson and Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland, were allegedly involved in a fling last year. Without further ado, keep reading to learn more details about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong.
NBC Dateline: 5 crucial things about the murder case against Kaitlin Armstrong you need to know
1) Armstrong's relationship with Colin Strickland
Authorities believe that the motive behind murdering Wilson was romantic jealousy, making Armstrong's relationship with her boyfriend, Colin Strickland, pivotal to the case. Armstrong was involved in a long-term relationship with Strickland, a professional cyclist. As per E! News, the couple were in a live-in relationship. The pair reportedly decided to take a break from their relationship in late 2021.
2) Strickland's fling with Wilson
After Strickland and Kaitlin Armstrong broke up for a short while in late 2021, Strickland, according to E! News, got involved in a fling with Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson. However, Strickland mentioned that it was a brief affair and that once he and Armstrong got back together, he was never romantically involved with Wilson.
However, he reportedly continued to stay in touch with Wilson, which he did not reveal to Armstrong. Strickland allegedly went for a swim with Wilson on May 11, the day she was murdered, but lied about where he was that day to Armstrong.
3) SUV found in security camera footage
As per E! News, the day Wilson was shot, a ''dark-colored'' SUV was shown parked next to Wilson's friend's house at 8:37 PM. When authorities went to Colin Strickland's house as part of the investigation, they found a similar-looking SUV parked in the driveway. Strickland said that it's a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee that belonged to his girlfriend, Kaitlin Armstrong, and mentioned that he never drove it.
4) The gun in Strickland's house
During a search conducted by the authorities at Colin Strickland's home on May 12, 2022, they discovered two 9mm handguns, which, as per E! News, Strickland told the police that he'd purchased in December and January last year. One was a Springfield armory while the other was a Sig-Sauer.
Subsequent investigation revealed that there was ''significant'' potential that the shell casings found by Wilson's body could have come from the Sig-Sauer that police discovered at Strickland's house. Soon, the police decided to file for Armstrong's arrest.
5) Kaitlin Armstrong's arrest in Costa Rica
As per E! News, Kaitlin Armstrong fled to Costa Rica using a fraudulent passport and was reportedly ''trying to learn new yoga, possibly to instruct'' at Don Jon's Surf and Yoga Lodge, situated on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas in Costa Rica.
Don't miss the upcoming Dateline episode on NBC on Friday, September 16, 2022.