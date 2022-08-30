Dateline: Unforgettable - Who killed Gary and Jan Tyrrell and why?

Dateline: Unforgettable, the highly gripping true-crime documentary series, is all set to revisit the heart-wrenching murder story of Gary and Jan Tyrrell in its latest Episode 13 of Season 2. The episode's title is The Collector, and it will debut this Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on Oxygen.

Trigger warning: This article contains graphic information about violence.

According to the official synopsis for Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 13, titled, The Collector:

"A beloved couple is found murdered among a lifetime of valuable collectibles in their home; investigators want to know if there is a connection between the memorabilia and the murders."

In May 2014, an elderly couple from Springfield, Missouri, named Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell, were murdered at their home by a man named Mark Porter.

Since Oxygen released the news of the upcoming episode of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, viewers of the true-crime series have been curious to learn about the monstrous murderer.

Before Episode 13 of Dateline: Unforgettable arrives, Let's dig deep and find out who the sinister murderer Mark Porter is and the alleged reasons behind the murder of the elderly married couple.

Learn about the murderer Mark Porter before the arrival of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2 Episode 13

Who is Mark Porter, and what did he do?

A still of Mark Porter (Image Via NBC News)

Mark Porter is from Missouri. He used to be the superintendent of the Mountain Grove School District. The man was arrested and convicted in 2014 for the ruthless murder of 60-year-old Gary Tyrrell and 61-year-old Jan Tyrrell.

The court gave him two consecutive life sentences for the unimaginable crime he committed. Porter was 53 years of age when he executed the bone-chilling double murder.

A still of Gary Tyrrell and Jan Tyrrell (Image Via NBC News)

Porter was a co-worker and a long-time friend of Gary Tyrell. Gary was the assistant superintendent for the Mountain Grove School District. The couple had a passion and hobby for collecting rare and precious gemstones, coins, and other valuables.

Reportedly, Porter entered Tyrrell's home in Springfield, where he bludgeoned Jan Tyrrell with a walrus tusk and brutally beat Gray Tyrell before shooting him twice. Porter then stole some of the rare collectibles from their home.

Why did Mark Porter commit such a heinous crime?

Mark Porter allegedly stole some precious coins from Tyrrell's house (Image Via NBC News)

Later on, through a thorough investigation, it was revealed that the Tyrrells had given him a huge loan, and Mark could not pay them back.

Also, within a few days into the murder of the elderly couple, Mark went on to sell a set of rare and expensive coins worth approximately $18,000 to a local pawn shop, denoting that he stole them from the Tyrrell house after the cold-blooded murders.

After the investigation deepened, Porter's DNA sample matched the one discovered at the murder scene, proving his involvement in the crime. Later, he was reportedly convicted of double murder and received two life sentences in 2015.

Don't forget to catch the upcoming episode titled The Collector of Dateline: Unforgettable Season 2, debuting this Tuesday, August 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET, on Oxygen.

