NBC Dateline: 3 things to know about Kaitlin Armstrong

NBC's upcoming Dateline episode focuses on Kaitlin Armstrong, a 34-year-old woman accused of murdering a cyclist named Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson. The official synopsis of the episode, as per NBC News, reads:

The episode is expected to focus on the events that led to the murder, the subsequent investigation, and more. Ahead of the episode's premiere on Friday, take a look at three things you need to know about Kaitlin Armstrong.

NBC Dateline: 3 things about Kaitlin Armstrong you need to know

1) Armstrong was a yoga teacher

Kaitlin Armstrong used to work as a yoga teacher in Texas. According to E! News, Armstrong is also an amateur cyclist. As per the publication, at the time of her arrest, Armstrong was reportedly ''trying to learn yoga, possibly to instruct.'' She was arrested at the Don Jon's Surf and Yoga Lodge, which is situated on Santa Teresa Beach in Provincia de Puntarenas, Costa Rica. Armstrong is also reportedly a licensed realtor.

2) Armstrong worked with her boyfriend

According to The Sun, Armstrong earlier worked with her alleged live-in boyfriend, Colin Strickland, at their company, Wheelhouse Mobile. The company is into designing and building vintage trailers. The company's website mentioned Armstrong's association with the organization. It reads (obtained via The Sun):

''Colin's partner and financial guru, Kaitlin Armstrong, led him to realize they could build this into something much greater than a one-off passion project.''

The company's website is currently private. Their social media page is also reportedly deactivated.

3) Armstrong grew up in Livonia, Michigan

Kaitlin Armstrong was born to Michael and Sharon Armstrong. She reportedly spent most of her childhood in Livonia, Michigan. Not many details about her parents or childhood are known. Armstrong reportedly went to Stevenson High School, where she graduated, after which she studied at Schoolcraft College and Eastern Michigan University.

Armstrong is accused of shooting cyclist Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson to death on May 11, 2022. Wilson was shot multiple times at her friend's house in Austin, Texas. That same day, Wilson had gone for a swim with Armstrong's boyfriend, Colin Strickland.

Authorities believe romantic jealousy was the motive behind the murder. Armstrong was reportedly in a live-in relationship with Colin Strickland. They broke up for a brief period in October last year, following which Strickland got into a fling with fellow cyclist Mo Wilson, according to E! News.

However, according to Strickland, a month later, Wilson returned to her California home and Strickland resumed his relationship with Armstrong. As per E! News, he maintained that he has since not been involved romantically with Wilson, although he continued to remain in touch with her. However, he allegedly kept his chats with Wilson a secret from Armstrong.

You can watch the upcoming Dateline episode on NBC that focuses on the murder of Anna Moriah ''Mo'' Wilson on Friday, September 16, 2022.

