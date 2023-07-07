Sherri Dally, a Ventura County mother-of-two, was kidnapped from the parking lot of a local Target in May 1996. Reports state that a woman posing to be a security guard handcuffed Sherri and forced her into the back of a car. Her remains and other belongings were discovered in a ravine a month later. She reportedly suffered from blunt force trauma and was stabbed to death.

Later, an investigation proved the involvement of her husband Michael Dally and his mistress Diana Haun in the murder. The latter was linked to the murder using physical evidence whereas Michael's alleged motive was to avoid a costly divorce, custody battle, and collect the victim's insurance money. Both were eventually convicted of murder.

An all-new two-hour NBC Dateline episode titled The Life She Wanted is scheduled to air on July 7, at 9:00 pm ET.

"When a young mother is reported missing, detectives learn she was last seen being handcuffed and led into an unmarked car by a mysterious blonde woman. Josh Mankiewicz reports."

Sherri Dally's remains were found a month after her kidnapping from a Ventura County Target parking lot

According to the Cinemaholic, Sherri Dally left home to shop for Mother's Day on May 6, 1996, at a local Target in Ventura County, California. Later that same day, her husband Michael Dally reported her missing.

While investigating her disappearance, authorities used surveillance from the Target compound to learn that Sherri was taken by a woman posing to be a security guard in a blonde wig and tan pantsuit from the parking lot. She was handcuffed and forced into the back of a teal-colored Nissan Altima.

In the parking lot, police found Sherri's van with the keys still in the ignition and her belongings on the vehicle's floor. Moreover, in the following days, her husband Michael seemed very unstirred and indifferent about the happenings and had even started selling her possessions, according to Heavy.

About a month after she went missing, Sherri's body and other belongings were located in a ravine on Cañada Larga Road on June 1. Her remains had been reportedly ravaged by wild animals. An autopsy determined that she suffered blunt force trauma to the jaw and skull, which caused fractures, and eventually died of multiple stab wounds to the chest.

Physical evidence, among other findings, was used to incriminate Sherri Dally's husband and his mistress in the murder

Authorities soon learned about Sherri Dally and her husband Michael's failing marriage. The two were high school sweethearts and parents of two children but were far from being an idyllic couple. The latter was heavily involved in drugs, and prostitutes, and had multiple affairs. He also had a long-time mistress, Diana Haun.

The investigation led authorities to receipts of the disguise worn by the kidnapper and a rental Nissan, similar to the one used for the kidnapping, under Diana's name. They also learned from the rental place that the car was returned with blood stains in the backseat.

The Heavy report mentioned that Diana Haun was arrested twice, once after the disappearance and a second time on August 1, after Sherri Dally's remains were found. A few months later, Michael Dally, was also arrested. They were both charged with murder.

Authorities alleged that Michael's motive was to avoid costly divorce proceedings and a custody battle over their two sons and also to collect Sherri's $50,000 life insurance money. Both the accused were found guilty at their respective trials and were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Diana's lawyers attempted to pin the blame on Michael, alleging that he exploited her love for him and manipulated her to commit the crime. The latter maintained his innocence and claimed that he was at work when the kidnapping occurred. Both were judged equally guilty for their roles in the killing.

The case was featured on NBC Dateline.

