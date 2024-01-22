Dateline NBC: Who are James Chambers' parents and where are they now?

James Chambers' parents, Pete Chambers and Rachel Wellhouser, have been looking for their son ever since his disappearance in 2014. James Chambers was last seen on August 15, 2014, at his Coral Street home before he left for his lifeguarding job at Lake Leamon at Wallace. His remains have remained undiscovered ever since despite extensive efforts.

James was last seen with his co-worker, Howard Ashleman, who eventually confessed to shooting him accidentally in the middle of an argument. Ashleman pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon in February 2018.

The Dateline NBC episode, The Bridge, chronicles the 2014 murder case and the efforts by James Chambers' parents to search for their son. The episode airs on January 21, 2024, at 8 pm EST and the synopsis reads:

"North Carolina detectives search for answers in the murder of 28-year-old Fayetteville construction worker James Chambers; featuring interviews with James' family members and investigators at the centre of the case."

James Chambers was close to both his parents

James Chambers' parents, Rachel Wellhouser and Pete Chambers, sensed something amiss when their son, James Allan Chambers II, failed to report to his workplace on August 18, 2014. James' roommate Brandi Sugrue noticed him leave with Howard Adrian Ashleman for his lifeguarding job at Lake Leamon.

The following few days, James' friends and family tried to contact him through text messages and Facebook messages. Per ABC 11 News, most people consoled Rachel Wellhouser saying:

"He's a man. He'll contact you."

James Chambers left calls and messages unread, including their emergency signal word, "Marco." The Fayetteville police detective, Antoine Kincade, further added:

"[He] Always gets up, always gets to work, is always on time...so this is definitely unlikely in something he would do as far as day-to-day routine to just up and leave and not tell anybody,"

Per the press release by the Fayetteville Police Department, James Chambers was reported as a missing person on August 24, 2014. James Chambers was close to both his parents even after their divorce and often spoke to them over call, per Dateline NBC.

Rachel had spoken to James the day before his disappearance and had also received a text from him on August 15 saying that he loved her and would call her soon.

James Chambers’ parents continue to look for their son

As Howard Adrian Ashleman's arrest came in February 2018, James Chambers’ parents heaved a sigh of relief. As Rachel Wellhouser struggled to keep her composure, saying that it was heartbreaking, Pete Chambers spoke to The Fayetteville Observer saying that James had stopped to cash his check at the end of the week.

According to James Chambers’ parents, James had walked into an ABC store and went home thereafter. Howard Ashleman was accused of robbing him of the $100. Pete Chambers further said that Ashleman and Chambers Jr often got into arguments at the workplace. One time, Ashleman had allegedly threatened to kill James in a fit of rage.

Rachel Wellhouser struggled to keep herself from crying as she shared:

"I'll never have my son. I just want to be a mom."

Chambers’ parents, Rachel and Pete, continue to conduct searches along the Keener Road Bridge hoping to find their son someday.

Howard Ashleman shot James Chambers to death in the middle of an argument in his car on August 15, 2014.