Dateline NBC: Who was Jon Hickey and what happened to him?

On November 30, 2017, Jon Hickey, an aspiring firefighter from Catonsville, Maryland, was shot to death on his couch when officers from the Baltimore County Police Department visited his 1800 East Pratt Street home for a welfare check, as requested by Jennifer McKay, Jon's girlfriend.

The 31-year-old Baltimore resident, Hickey, was found with a single gunshot wound to his head. The surveillance video led the detectives to an intruder, who was then identified as McKay's ex-boyfriend, Daniel Greene.

The Dateline NBC episode The Killer on Camera 4, which airs on March 1, 2024, at 9 pm EST, examines the murder of Hickey. The synopsis reads:

"Dennis Murphy reports on a case in which security cameras play a key role in a murder investigation."

Who was Jon Hickey? Details explored

Jon Michael Hickey was born to Jon and Kimberly Hickey on May 24, 1986. He grew up in the Catonsville area and enrolled at the University of Maryland in 2004. He graduated with a degree in Fire Protection Engineering and Architecture in 2007.

Hickey relocated to Baltimore three months before he was admitted to the Baltimore City Fire Academy. He wanted to become a firefighter.

“His grandfather was in the fire department," Jon's mother, Kimberly, told Fox Baltimore. "He wanted to follow him. I was even getting my father’s badge for him so when he graduated I could pin it on him. Now, I can’t even do that.”

Hickey served as a volunteer firefighter and as an EMT in several fire departments, including Woodlawn, Owings Mills, Reisterstown, and Landsdowne. Jon was scheduled to start service with the Fire Academy on December 27, 2017.

What happened to Jon Hickey?

On November 30, 2017, Jon Michael Hickey, 31, was found dead in the ground-floor apartment of his southeast Baltimore house with a single gunshot wound to his head, according to CBS News.

The Baltimore County police officers conducted a wellness check at his Upper Fells Point home at the request of his girlfriend, Jennifer McKay, after she failed to get in touch with Hickey for two days and found his car unmoved from the parking spot.

As reported by Fox Baltimore, the officers found Jon Hickey's unresponsive body on the couch and began the investigation, treating the situation as a homicide. The authorities laid their hands on surveillance footage, which depicted a man breaking into Hickey's residence in the early hours of November 29, 2017.

Interviews with Jon Hickey's friends and family showed a twist in the relationship when the cops learned about McKay's previous relationship with Daniel Greene. Jennifer and Greene were in an on-and-off-again relationship that ended before she met Hickey in October 2017.

McKay reportedly identified the man in the video evidence as Daniel Greene. According to WBAL, the investigators from Baltimore County secured a search warrant for Greene's home and seized his wife Jennifer Greene's laptop, which contained searches of the couple's Facebook updates. Daniel also searched for Hickey's address before the home invasion.

Daniel Greene was arrested for the first-degree murder of Jon Hickey in December 2017. Greene was sentenced to life in prison with an additional 20 years for home invasion and firearms offenses on February 15, 2024, as per The Baltimore Sun.