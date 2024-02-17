What happened in Sterling, Virginia? House explosion footage goes viral as firefighter dies in blaze

A house in Sterling, Virginia, blew up on February 16, 2024, leading to the death of a firefighter. ABC News reported that the house exploded after several firefighters entered the place, and 11 of them were severely injured, including nine who were hospitalized.

Apart from the firefighters, two civilians also became victims. While the circumstances leading to the fire remain unknown, a tweet posted by Sterling Volunteer Fire Company stated that they dispatched help to the spot and that the fire was the result of a gas leak.

Expand Tweet

There are no details available regarding whether the injured citizens were the owners or if someone was inside the house. The area where the house was established is now full of debris, and smoke can be spotted coming out of the place, as per Fox 5 Washington, DC.

Fire department is working to find more details related to the Sterling house explosion

The Sterling house fire incident was reported at 7:40 p.m. on Friday. Videos of the incident have already gone viral on social media, with one of them showing that a fire truck was standing near the place. The debris resulting from the incident has also spread to the street, as per CNN.

Expand Tweet

James Williams, who serves as the Loudoun Fire-Rescue Assistant Chief, also addressed the incident at a press conference the same day, revealing that the fire alert came from the 300 block of Silver Ridge Drive. He stated that the house exploded along with the firefighters and added:

"Total devastation. There's a debris field well into the street and into the neighboring homes."

Firefighters are also searching the debris of the Sterling house, and one of the neighbors, identified as John Padgett, claimed that he could smell the gas leak when he was outside for an evening walk.

Expand Tweet

While speaking to Fox 5, a few neighbors stated that they could hear the blast, and it was so powerful that the nearby houses shook. Another neighbor stated that there was smoke all around.

Meanwhile, Williams stated that the incident has left a physical and emotional impact on the people who are a part of the fire department.

Loudoun Fire & Rescue shares a statement on the Sterling fire

The injured victims of the Sterling fire incident have been taken to the hospital, but detailed information on their injuries is currently awaited. Loudoun Fire & Rescue also mentioned in a statement that the responders were from LCFR, SVFC, and Fairfax. They also said:

"The scene is active with law enforcement and fire and rescue personnel and the Loudoun County Fire Marshal's Office is investigating. The identity of the deceased is behind withheld pending notification of next of kin."

James Williams spoke to the reporters on the day of the incident and described it as the "worst call that we can respond to." He added that people need support at this time. Further updates on the condition of the injured are yet to be revealed.

Meet the man that a Peanuts character was named after HERE