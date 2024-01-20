Who did Paul Forman play in Emily in Paris? Age and all about the actor amid Ashley Park support during hospitalization

Ashley Park thanked Paul Forman on her latest Instagram post for being by her side at the hospital. Park had to be admitted earlier this month due to a septic shock after being diagnosed with tonsillitis in December 2023. Forman has appeared alongside Park on the Netflix series Emily in Paris, where he portrays Nicolas de Leon, as per People magazine.

Park shared an Instagram post on January 19, 2024, where she referred to Forman and said:

"You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

The post featured a picture where Paul kissed Ashley on the forehead. Park also added two videos in the post where Paul could be spotted taking care of her. Ashley revealed that her organs have been badly affected because of the septic shock, and her health has improved now. She continued:

"I'm deeply grateful to every doctor and ICU nurse who worked tirelessly and especially the @JoaliBeing team for responding immediately and staying with me to provide language translations and vital support. Infinite thanks to my personal team of heroes at home who were on calls with insurance, Paul, my parents, and doctors at all hours (you know who you are)."

Park also apologized to everyone for "being so absent" and said that she wouldn't share anything about her treatment since she is still recovering.

Paul Forman has been pursuing a successful career as an actor and musician

People magazine states that Paul Forman is also an actor, and he made his debut as a model. He has been featured on the covers of publications like The Perfect Edit and L'Officiel Poland. He has flaunted his physique in a few Instagram posts.

The 29-year-old shared a few photos in July last year where he was posing on the poolside, and the caption read:

"Sun, pools and seas."

Paul Forman has additionally worked as a musician and is an expert in singing and playing guitar. His musical posts have received positive feedback, and his followers have always praised his skills in the comments section.

He started his acting career a few years ago and gained recognition for his appearance in six episodes of Emily in Paris Season 3. His filmography also includes TV shows such as Riches and Frank of Ireland, and both shows aired on Amazon Prime Video.

Paul Forman has been operating a YouTube channel that has been inactive for a long time. The channel features three videos, with the latest video posted four years ago, and he has been spotted speaking about his workout routine in the videos.

Forman has been cast in the Eleven Film-produced series Stags. According to Deadline, Asim Chaudhry, Charlie Cooper, and Nico Mirallegro play important roles in the show, which will premiere on Paramount+.

Paul Forman has described himself as a "Frenchest Englishman" on his Instagram bio and is active on the platform with more than 200,000 followers.