Who is Rachel Reeves' husband, Nicholas Joicey? All about Shadow Chancellor's personal life as she slams 'Rishi's recession'

The UK recession has raised concerns among the public and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves recently shared her opinion regarding the current situation. As per The Sun, Rachel has been married to Nicholas Joicey since 2012, who serves as Chief Operating Officer and Second Permanent Secretary for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs.

Rachel Reeves' husband is also involved in the world of politics for a long time

According to The Sun, Nicholas Joicey started his career in The Observer as a journalist and then worked under Gordon Brown as a private secretary and speechwriter. He was employed at the HIM Treasury as the Director of the International Department.

He additionally served in International Finance at the Treasury as a director. In 2018, he joined the Department for Work and Pensions as Director General of Finance. He left the position in 2022 and served in a similar position for the Economic and Domestic Secretariat at the Cabinet Office.

He later gained recognition for serving multiple positions at Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs. He was Director General for Strategy, International and Biosecurity in 2014 and later became Chief Operating Officer and Second Permanent Secretary in 2023.

"This is Rishi's recession": Rachel Reeves

Reeves recently appeared for a press conference where she said that she was not ready to accept that recession can contribute to reducing inflation, as per City A.M. She also claimed:

"Other countries are doing an awful lot better at controlling inflation whilst also managing to grow their economy, which is the point that I made about Britain being acutely exposed to the challenges that we face."

Rachel Reeves continued by saying that Rishi Sunak is not in a position to say that his plan has worked since he could not keep the promise he made to the public in 2023. Reeves stated that the recession has led to a lot of tension among families and businesses around Britain. According to PolicyMogul, she mentioned that Britain needs a change and added:

"We need an election now to give the British people the chance to vote for a changed Labour party that has a long-term plan for more jobs, more investment and cheaper bills. Only Labour has a plan to get Britain's future back."

Rachel Reeves and her personal life explained in detail

Rachel Reeves is a married woman with two children, born in 2012 and 2015. However, the identities of both kids remain unknown for now. As mentioned earlier, she tied the knot with Nicholas Joicey in 2012 and he is also a politician like her.

Rachel Reeves was previously employed as an economist at the Bank of England and in an interview with The Standard in 2021, she said that a woman should work even if she is a mother. She added:

"Yes, it does change things when you have kids and for a period of time you do need to have a bit more flexibility and you do need to be at home for those certain times of the day."

Reeves also claimed that the government is not focusing much on increasing the pay scale for working women. She continued by saying that the government has emphasized the developed sectors instead of the ones where women employees are more in number.

Rachel even said that she was aiming to break barriers by being the first woman Chancellor of the Exchequer.

