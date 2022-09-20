Who is Doug Ramsey? Beyond Meat COO arrested for allegedly biting man’s nose

On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Doug Ramsey, the 53-year-old Chief Operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested for reportedly biting a man’s nose near Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Fox reported that after attending a university football game, Ramsey allegedly got into an altercation with an unnamed victim in a road rage incident at a nearby parking garage. The Beyond Meat COO was supposedly leaving the premises when he was cut off by a man in a silver Subaru, prompting him to exit his vehicle and punch the back window of the reported victim's car.

Bloomberg reported that the Subaru owner then left his car and allegedly struck Ramsey, after which Ramsey is accused of having punched the aforementioned owner several times before biting his nose. Ramsey also allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

The preliminary police report read:

"(Doug Ramsey is accused of) ripping the flesh on the tip of the nose (of the victim)."

Ramsey was booked in Washington County jail on Saturday. He was charged with third-degree battery and terroristic threatening. He left police custody on Sunday.

All we know about Doug Ramsey

As per his LinkedIn Profile, Doug Ramsey has served as the COO of Los Angeles-based company Beyond Meat since December 2021. Raised in Fayetteville, Arkansas, Ramsey graduated from Southern Arkansas University in Agribusiness in 1991 before embarking on a career in the food industry.

Before his tenure at Beyond Meat, which specializes in vegan meat alternatives, Ramsey began his career in 1992 at Tyson Foods, an Arkansas-based company which exports beef, pork and chicken. He was employed there for 30 years before leaving the company.

After his shift to Beyond Meat, in an official press release, Ramsey said that he was hoping the transition would allow him to create sustainable meat alternatives.

He said:

"Beyond Meat is the gold standard in the plant-based meat industry and I am proud to join in its mission to produce delicious products that are healthier for our customers and more sustainable for our planet."

In the same press release, Ethan Brown, the founder and COO of Beyond Meat, said he was "thrilled" about bringing Ramsey onboard. The New York Post reported that higher-ups at the company described Ramsey as a "servant leader" and said:

"(Doug Ramsey) is a champion of team member safety."

According to CNBC, which was valued at $13.4 billion in 2019, is now only $1.09 billion. The outlet reported that due to insufficient sales, the organization's stock has fallen by 73% in 2022.

At the time of writing this article, Beyond Meat had not commented on the allegations against Ramsey.

