"He must personally apologise to Esther Ghey": Rishi Sunak’s trans joke during PMQs in presence of Brianna Ghey’s mother divides the internet

Rishi Sunak has found himself in trouble after he made a trans joke inside Parliament targeted at Keir Starmer. The Mirror reports that Brianna Ghey's mother, Esther, was reportedly present when Sunak and Starmer were arguing with each other.

Sunak was reportedly targeting Starmer by speaking of the problems he has not solved as a leader of the Labour Party. In between all these, Sunak said that Starmer took a "U-turn" in his definition of a woman.

Expand Tweet

Sunak's comment was allegedly referring to an interview of Starmer, where the latter claimed that 99% of the women did not have p*nis. According to the Mirror, Starmer replied by saying:

"Of all the weeks to say that when Brianna's mother is in this chamber – shame. Parading as a man of integrity when he's got absolutely no responsibility."

The video of the argument has gone viral on various social media platforms. MP Liz Saville Roberts also responded to the comments through X, saying that Sunak must apologize to Esther and adding:

"Sickening behaviour from a weak and unprincipled Prime Minister."

Expand Tweet

Netizens react to Rishi Sunak's jibe on social media

Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer are in the headlines after they had a lengthy argument inside Parliament. Sunak's trans joke has already created problems for him, and netizens have shared their reactions, with a few taking the side of Sunak and others slamming Starmer.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Rishi Sunak made a few accusations against Starmer, claiming that he did not fulfill the promises he has made so far. Sunak added that he has a long list of promises, and they shared a similar concept of "empty words, broken promises and absolutely no plan." He continued:

“I think I counted almost 30 in the last year: pensions, planning, peerages, public sector pay, tuition fees, childcare, second referendums, defining a woman – although in fairness that was only 99% of a U-turn. The list goes on but the theme is the same. It’s empty words, broken promises and absolutely no plan.”

Sunak did not reply to the comments of Starmer where he referred to Brianna Ghey's mother Esther who was also present inside and refused to apologize despite demands from the opposition.

Expand Tweet

Starmer met Esther at the parliamentary office, saying that the UK does not deserve a Prime Minister like Sunak and adding:

"His comments were deeply offensive to trans people and he should reflect on his response and apologize."

Rishi Sunak speaks about Esther Grey towards the end of PMQs

While netizens have been demanding an apology from Rishi Sunak for his trans joke, he addressed Esther Grey at the end of the PMQs. He started by describing Esther's loss as an "unspeakable and shocking tragedy" and continued:

"As I said earlier this week, in the face of that, for her mother to demonstrate the compassion and empathy that she did last weekend, I thought demonstrated the very best of humanity in the face of seeing the very worst of humanity."

As per the BBC, Brianna Ghey was murdered in February 2023 by two teenagers, Scarlett Jenkinson and Eddie Ratcliffe, who called her to a park and stabbed her multiple times. Jenkinson and Ratcliffe were sentenced earlier this month to 22 and 20 years, respectively, by Mrs Justice Yip.

Ghost stories in outer space? More details HERE.