Brianna Ghey was murdеrеd back in February this year at thе Culcеth Linеar Park and was 16 years old at the time of death. According to the Independent, two tееnagеrs including a boy and girl, wеrе arrеstеd shortly after Brianna Ghеy's murdеr but they dеniеd thе accusations.

The arrested teenagers' identities were not rеvеalеd until now; thе suspects wеrе rеfеrrеd to the girl and boy as X and Y. Thе tееnagеrs wеrе rеportеdly 15 yеars old, as pеr CBS Nеws.

Sky News stated that while an investigation was launched into Brianna Ghey's murder, the police department requested everyone not to speculate anything. Dеtеctivе Chiеf Inspеctor Adam Wallеr also sharеd a statеmеnt which rеads,

"I undеrstand thе concеrns that this incidеnt is likеly to causе, and I am awarе that thеrе arе rumors circulating onlinе – howеvеr, I would urgе pеoplе not to spеculatе."

BBC Nеws rеportеd that girl X and boy Y wеrе chargеd with murdеr by thе Manchеstеr Crown Court on Dеcеmbеr 20, 2023.

Evеrything to know about Brianna Ghey's killеr Girl X

1) Girl X murdered Brianna Ghey by luring her for friendship

Daily Mail reported that Girl X murdered Brianna Ghey after inviting the latter to Culceth Linear Park under the guise of friendship. Ghey was stabbed 28 times, and the murder was allegedly planned a week before it happened.

Following Girl X's arrest, a note was recovered from her bedroom where she explained the entire plan. Girl X and boy Y were aiming to hide the body somewhere inside the park but abandoned it after being seen by a couple nearby, and they ran away from the spot.

2) Girl X was reportedly suffering from autism and ADHD

Girl X allegedly displayed signs of autism and ADHD, which was revealed after her arrest, as per BBC. On the other hand, Boy Y was also disclosed to be suffering from selective mutism and autism spectrum disorder.

During the recent hearing on December 20, Girl X and Boy Y were allowed to play with fidget toys, and the latter were given crossword or Sudoku puzzles to control their anxiety. Detective Mike Evans of the Cheshire Police Department described the killer duo as "intelligent children" and continued,

"Their downfall has been their confidence or arrogance around the fact that they thought that they could take another human life and then thought there would be no disappearance."

3) Girl X displayed weird behavior over the years

Daily Mail reported that Girl X was involved in the sale of cannabis at the schools she attended and was allegedly expelled for the same. A source for the outlet revealed that she was never involved in any legal issues for the same but developed an interest in Satanism and the occult.

The parent of a student from one of the schools revealed that Girl X reportedly prepared a list of children she planned to murder. She additionally aimed to involve other kids in blood rituals, and her weird behavior was a reason why she did not have a lot of friends.

4) Girl X reportedly had an interest in serial killers and watching torture videos

Girl X was allegedly interested in watching anything about serial killers, including the 2007 musical slasher film Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. She told one of her friends that she watched the film around 9000 times.

She additionally developed a likeness to real-life serial killers like Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Ramirez, and Harold Shipman. Before the murder of Brianna Ghey, she revealed to Boy Y that she loved to watch torture videos on the dark web.

5) Girl X was allegedly attracted to Brianna Ghey

According to the Daily Mail, when Girl X and Boy Y were planning Brianna Ghey's murder, the former allegedly revealed her obsession with Brianna. She told one of her friends that she tried to murder Brianna by poisoning her with gel painkillers.

Brianna was a famous face on social media at the time, and she reportedly praised Girl X's eyeliner once. The duo allegedly started to go out together, which increased Girl X's attraction to Brianna.

Girl X's neighbors expressed their shock at her arrest

While Brianna Ghey's murderers were recently convicted, Girl X's neighbors responded to the incident by saying that her parents never broke the law. One of them said that her arrest was possibly a result of some misunderstanding. The girl reportedly paid tribute to Ghey on Snapchat, describing her as a close friend.

Following the conviction, Brianna's mother, Esther, said she "felt sorry" for the boy and girl alongside their families, as per The Guardian.

"But now, knowing the true nature and seeing neither display an ounce of remorse for what they have done to Brianna, I have lost all sympathy that I may have previously had for them. And I am glad that they will spend many years in prison and away from society."

Brianna was well-known for her content on TikTok, as per Independent. She had around 31,000 followers on the platform and mostly posted lip-sync videos.