Trench Baby, the brother of Polo G, was recently charged with murder in connection with an incident that happened in Los Angeles in June this year. Trench was arrested in August this year along with Polo. Trench, who is 18 years old as of 2023, is a rapper like his brother and goes as Taurean.

He was taken to the Men's Central Jail in Los Angeles and charges of murder, robbery, and witness tampering have been imposed on Trench. He is scheduled to be taken to the court on November 27, 2023, as per Complex.

Polo G's siblings include two sisters and a brother

Polo G is well-known for his successful career in the music industry. He also has three siblings who were born to his mother Stacia. The eldest among them is Leilani Capalot.

According to Famous Birthdays, Leilani Capalot is well-known for her comedy videos on TikTok and she has accumulated more than 500,000 followers on the short video platform. She is also active on Instagram with around 330,000 followers.

Her social media content mostly features photos related to modeling and lifestyle and a few of them also feature her friends and family members. Leilani has also pursued her career as a singer and has released singles such as T-Shirt and Last Strike.

As mentioned earlier, Trench Baby is a rapper and has released multiple songs throughout his career. This includes Dum Dumb, Invite Only, Richest Gangbanger, Evil Thoughts, and more. He is also active on Instagram with around 140,000 followers.

The youngest sibling of Polo is Leia Monroe and she has started her 5th grade this year. Leia is reportedly planning to pursue a career in the world of fashion.

Polo G was arrested along with his brother in August this year

Polo G was arrested along with Trench Baby on August 23, 2023, following a raid conducted by the cops at his house in Los Angeles. According to Pеoplе magazinе, a spokеspеrson for thе Los Angеlеs Policе Dеpartmеnt statеd that thе accusеd wеrе arrеstеd in Chatsworth, California, which was also thе homеtown of thе rappеr.

Thе policе officеrs rеvеalеd that thеy discovеrеd a firеarm during thе sеarch. Both thе brothеrs wеrе chargеd with kidnapping, robbеry, and assault. Although Polo was in policе custody at thе timе, his attornеy Bradford Cohеn dеniеd thе chargеs, and Polo's lеgal tеam was rеportеdly not allowеd to spеak to him.

Pitchfork rеportеd that thе policе officеrs arrivеd to arrеst Trеnch and this was linkеd to an incidеnt in August this yеar whеrе Trеnch thrеatеnеd a vidеographеr with a gun whilе filming a music vidеo. Trench reportedly held the man at gunpoint and demanded money.

Polo G and Trench Baby were later released on a bail of $10,000 and were supposed to be taken to the court on October 26, 2023. A statement by Bradford Cohen mentioned that further details on the case were yet to be revealed officially.

Polo has been involved in other legal issues in the past and was arrested in June 2021 on charges of battery, resisting arrest, violence, and criminal mischief.