Who is Freddie Lee Trone? Police identify suspects involved in PnB Rock’s murder

The Los Angeles Police Department has identified Freddie Lee Trone as one of the persons of interest in the murder of PnB Rock. The Philadelphia rapper was fatally shot at a Los Angeles restaurant on September 12.

According to NBC LA, Los Angeles detectives pursued two suspects on Tuesday but were only able to apprehend the teen while Trone evaded arrest. Police haven't named the teen as of yet.

It is unclear, however, whether the shooter was Trone or his son. While some media outlets have reported that the teen shot PnB Rock as his father sat in the getaway car, others claim that Trone shot the rapper while his son waited in the car.

Police have also arrested a woman in connection with the murder, but her relationship with the father and son hasn't been clarified.

On Wednesday, the LAPD confirmed that Trone, who is suspected of being a member of the South Los Angeles street gang, was involved in the artist's shooting.

In a news release, the LAPD urged the public to reach out to the department if they have any information on Trone's whereabouts. They said:

“Freddie Lee Trone has been identified as being a person involved in the murder of Rakim Allen. He should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, you are urged to call 911 for immediate assistance."

Earlier this month, PnB Rock, whose legal name was Rakim Allen, was fatally shot following a robbery attempt at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles restaurant in Los Angeles.

TMZ reported that a woman, Shauntel Trone, was also arrested on Tuesday and charged as an accessory to the murder of PnB Rock.

In a news release, the LAPD outlined the details of the shooting. They said that Allen and his girlfriend were eating at the restaurant when they were approached by a suspect who attempted to rob them.

The LAPD reported that the suspect was wielding a weapon while attempting to rob the rapper. The suspect then shot Allen multiple times and took some items from the rapper before he got into a waiting car and fled the scene of the crime. Allen was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

LAPD says the motive behind PnB Rock’s murder is still unclear as they try to locate Trone

Following PnB Rock's murder, Minneapolis-based videographer Emmanul Danquak, aka South Side Chief, was falsely implicated on social media. The videographer, who often engaged in heated arguments on Instagram live with the rapper, tried to clear his name in the murder.

The LAPD has since negated the claims of Danquak being the killer and named Freddie Lee Trone a suspect in connection with the murder.

LAPD Chief Michel Moore suspected that the killer found PnB Rock after his girlfriend posted a geo-tag to Instagram that showed them eating at the restaurant.

However, TMZ reported that the father-son duo were already lying in wait for Allen outside the restaurant. This invalidated earlier claims that Allen was targeted after his girlfriend gave away his location in a post on Instagram.

Rolling Stone said that an LAPD source denied the assertion and that they are yet to establish a motive as they are still investigating the case.

