'Dateline: Secrets Uncovered': How did Diane and Charlie Parker die? 

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is all set to dive into the double murder of Diane and Charlie Parker, a devout Christian couple from Nixonville, South Carolina.

Dating back to 2005, this case aptly shook the little community of Nixonville when the two of them were found shot to death inside their home. This case seemed straightforward on the surface but was way more layered than one would hope.

The authorities quickly landed on a suspect and pinned the crime on Richard Gagnon, their daughter's boyfriend. However, it was years before this mistake was corrected and the real killer was apprehended. The complex trial was one of the most covered criminal trials of the time.

Who were Diane and Charlie Parker and how did they die?

Diane and Charlie Parker, a devout Christian couple, were considered valuable members of society who commanded respect amongst peers and strangers alike.

Charles Edward Parker Sr. was born in Conway in Horry County, South Carolina, and spent nearly his entire life there. A member of Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, Charles was deeply religious and an active part of various religious congregations. He was also the owner and operator of MIRRORTEC and did pretty well in his life.

Gloria Diane Mills Parker was also a South Carolina native who worked as a school secretary with the Horry County School District. She was also a part of the Tilly Swamp Baptist Church, where she met her husband, Charlie Parker. They married and had a son, Charlie E. Parker Jr. They also had a daughter from Diane's previous marriage, Bambi Bennett.

Charles' company was situated behind their house, so employees of the company often crossed their house. On April 12, 2005, two employees found Diane and Charlie Parker shot dead inside their home. They immediately called the police, who began investigating right away.

Initial witness claims and a shred of forensic evidence indicated Bambi and her boyfriend Richard Gagnon's involvement in the murder. According to sources, Richard, Bambi, and their boys lived in the woods under a tent and came to eat and shower in the house after a disagreement led them to leave Diane and Charlie's house.

Bambi and Richard were soon arrested for the murder of Diane and Charlie Parker as witnesses saw them around Diane and Charlie Parker's house the night before the murder. Bambi was later let go due to lack of evidence, but Richard Gagnon was ultimately charged with first-degree murder and sentenced to life without the possibility of parole.

The only thing that kept this case open was an unidentified DNA found at the crime scene. Years later, this would lead the police to the real murderer, Bruce Antwain Hill, who allegedly killed the couple during a robbery attempt. Richard was let go after Bruce claimed that he did not know the man. Bruce is currently being held at Broad River Correctional Institution.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will discuss this case in detail when it airs on Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

