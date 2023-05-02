In May 2014, Justin Michael, a Wells Fargo employee from Grimes, Iowa, was fatally shot in bed while sleeping in the same room as his fiance, Angie Ver Huel, and his mother, still inside the house. First responders found Michael dead from four gunshot wounds caused by a rare kind of Russian-manufactured bullets. His fiance described the shooter as a man dressed in full black.

After the murder, detectives conducted a comprehensive investigation, and all evidence discovered pointed towards Angie Ver Huel's ex, David Moffitt. The two shared a s*xual relationship for a few months the year before. Further crucial evidence uncovered, including statements from a weapons dealer, surveillance footage, and a suspicious car accident, led to Moffitt's conviction.

This is the story of Justin Michael.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is scheduled to revisit Justin Michael's death in an episode titled The Shadow. The synopsis of the episode states:

"The save the date cards had gone out; Angie Ver Huel went to sleep next to her fiancé, Justin Michael, with big dreams but woke up to a nightmare; someone was running from their bedroom and Justin was dead."

The upcoming episode airs on Oxygen this Tuesday, May 2, at 7 pm ET.

Justin Michael was gunned down as he slept in the same room as his fiance, Angie Ver Huel

Justin Michael, 30, from Grimes, Iowa, was fatally shot in the head at his home at 3.20 am on May 8, 2014, which was officially ruled the time of his death. He was asleep in bed with his fiance, Angie Ver Huel, when the shooter walked into their room and fired multiple rounds at him. Angie made the 911 call at 3.22 am, immediately after the assailant fled the scene, leaving her unharmed.

First responders arrived at the house and found Michael bleeding in bed with four fatal gunshot wounds. Authorities were able to rule out the burglary-gone-wrong theory, given that nothing was taken, but believed that the house was staged. Angie vaguely described the shooter to the police, mentioning that the person was wearing full black. An autopsy determined that Michael died of gunshot wounds.

Reports state that another witness, Michael's mother, Marie, who was visiting and was present in the house when the incident occurred, gave a similar description of the shooter, claiming that a subject wearing all dark attire entered her room and flashed a "red laser" on her. As per Marie's account, the individual then left her room, and moments later, she heard gunshots.

Detectives initially suspected Angie Ver Huel, who was able to escape unscathed, had no blood on her, and acted emotionless after the murder of her fiance. During interrogation, she talked about two of her ex-boyfriends/partners who could have been behind Justin Michael's death - one was Andy Wegner, whom she dated for three years. The other was David Moffitt, a not-so-serious s*x partner.

The investigation into Justin Michael's death led detectives to David Moffitt, an ex-partner of his fiance

An elaborate investigation was initiated to look into both Andy Wegner and David Moffitt. Wegner was then ruled out as a suspect after he informed authorities that he had moved on from Angie and was with his new girlfriend at the time of the murder. Meanwhile, incriminating evidence kept popping up throughout the inquiry, which suggested that Moffitt was involved in the killing.

Moreover, Moffitt was in a car accident a few miles away from Michael's home sometime around 4 am the night he was shot to death. The timing and location of the incident seemed strange to detectives, who learned that Moffitt lived some 20 miles from where the victim's house was located. Other evidence pointed to Wegner, but the weapons dealer's statements and surveillance implicated Moffitt.

Travis Jungling @TJungling13 Google searches including "getting away with murder" were found on David Moffitt's computer. He's on trial for killing Justin Michael. Google searches including "getting away with murder" were found on David Moffitt's computer. He's on trial for killing Justin Michael.

During a search of David Moffitt's house, authorities found key evidence - notes - which suggested that he was stalking Justin Michael and Angie Ver Huel in the weeks leading up to the murder. Further evidence showed that he attempted to frame Wegner in the crime but failed. He was subsequently arrested.

In June 2015, Moffitt stood trial and was found guilty of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery and was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Oxygen's Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will further delve into the details of the murder case this Tuesday, May 2.

