What was PNB Rock's age at the time of death? Girlfriend reveals rapper did not have life insurance or will

Late American rapper PNB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, opened up about the circumstances of life after his passing.

Sibounheuang recently held an Instagram Live session to discuss how Rock, who was 30 years old at the time of his death, had no life insurance or a will to leave to his family. As per Hot New Whip Hop, she said:

“No, he did not have life insurance. No, he did not have a will. We didn’t have nothing set up. We’re so young, we don’t plan on death. I don’t even get death benefits, I don’t get nothing, and I’m not gonna ask nobody for nothing.”

PNB Rock and Stephanie Sibounheuang have a two-year-old daughter, Xuri, who frequently appeared on the rapper's social media handles. Moreover, the 31-year-old personality spoke about her personal process.

“I have that personality and I’m working on that. I’m trying to, you know, empty myself of my ego and my pride because I’m not gonna ask nobody for nothing.”

PNB Rock's girlfriend revealed he saved her life

On October 13, 2022, PNB Rock's girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, took to her Instagram handle to share an intimate video compilation of the duo's relationship. She also wrote a lengthy caption recalling the tragic incident which left the Horses rapper dead.

"I am 100% not ok. If I wasn’t spiritual I could kill my self (but then I’ll go to hell and my man not there) My man saved my life, Throwing me under that table. I’m not supposed to be here but bc of him. I am."

She then revealed that after the incident, she was forced out of the restaurant and was unable to go to the hospital or ambulance. Moreover, her car keys, phone, and purse were confiscated, and she was taken into a police car for interrogation all night.

"I felt this time in my relationship everything was finally perfect for our family. My man had gave his self to GOD. Did a complete 360. He was loyal. He was patient. He was teachable and a teacher. I was finally letting the past go, and letting him show up as his changed self."

Dubbing Rock her "soulmate," she continued:

"The devil is running loose on earth. I will never understand a loss so close. I feel so empty. My world is dark now. My heart is broken for the kids."

PnB Rock, whose real name was Rakim Hasheem Allen, was shot to death on September 12, 2022 while having lunch with his girlfriend at Los Angeles' Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles.

A father and son duo have been accused of murdering the Gang Up rapper.

PNB Rock rose to prominence in 2016 with the release of his song, Selfish. He has collaborated with several artists, including Ed Sheeran.

Aside from Xuri, Rock was also a father to eight-year-old Milan Allen.

