Dateline: Secrets Uncovered-What happened to Travis Alexander?

"Jodi Arias' murder trial captivates the nation, exposing her secrets; however, the trial fails to solve the mystery of who this woman is behind her veil of lies."

The story of Travis Alexander's murder dates back to 2008 when his life ended after he was inhumanly murdered by his ex-girlfriend Jodi Arias in Mesa, Arizona. Since Dateline: Secrets Uncovered dropped the news for the episode exploring the murder case of Travis Alexander, followers of the true-crime series have been waiting eagerly to learn more about what happened to the Arizona man.

Who was Travis Alexander?

Travis Alexander was born in Riverside, California on July 28, 1977. His father was Gary David Alexander and his mother was Pamela Elizabeth Morgan Alexander.

Alexander used to work as a motivational speaker and a salesman for Pre-Paid Legal Services (PPL). Travis resided in his apartment in Mesa, Arizona. In September 2006, Travis met Jodi Arias, who eventually went on to become his girlfriend. Travis was 29 years of age at the time, while Jodi was 26 years old.

Initially, the two had a perfect romantic relationship, but soon, everything began to change when Jodi allegedly became obsessed with Travis, leading to their breakup only five months after their relationship began. Although they had broken up, the two still used to meet up and had a se*ual relationship with one another.

How did Travis Alexander die?

Travis' life was unfortunately cut short when he was found dead in his Mesa apartment on June 9, 2008. According to the autopsy report, Travis Alexander was brutally stabbed 27 times and had a slit throat and a bullet wound on his head. Reportedly, he died an unimaginably terrifying death.

Later on, the investigation revealed that it was none other than his former girlfriend Jodi Arias, who murdered him in cold blood in his apartment. On July 15, 2008, Jodi Arias was arrested for first-degree murder of Travis Alexander.

Jodi received a sentence of life imprisonment from the jury members, without the possibility of parole. Jodi Arias is currently imprisoned at the Arizona Department of Corrections, situated at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Perryville.

