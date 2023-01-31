Christina Morris, a 23-year-old Fort Worth, Texas, resident, went missing from Plano earlier in August 2014. She was last spotted leaving a shopping mall in the early morning hours with an acquaintance named Enrique Arochi. Both individuals were seen walking into the parking garage on surveillance footage.

The case remained partially solved for over three years until March 2018, when a construction crew discovered skeletal human remains in the Anna area. Arochi was later found guilty of aggravated kidnapping in connection with Morris' disappearance.

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is slated to revisit the chilling case of Christina Morris in an upcoming episode this Tuesday, January 31, 2023. The episode, titled Frantic, will air on Oxygen at 9 pm ET.

The synopsis of the episode states:

"After Christina, the twenty-three-year-old fashionista, goes out to a high-end shopping mall on a Friday night and vanishes, police question everyone; they know someone is lying, but not who."

Christina Morris was last seen alive with an acquaintance in the early morning hours of the day she disappeared

Christina Morris, 23, disappeared in the early morning hours of August 30, 2014, from The Shops at Legacy in Plano after she was last seen alive on a surveillance video.

In the video, she was seen walking with a man, a one-time acquaintance named Enrique Arochi, into the parking garage of the upscale suburban shopping center. At the time, Morris was back in the city for Labor Day weekend after having moved to Fort Worth.

Security camera footage captured Morris and Arochi walking together after a night out at 3.55 am on the day the former went missing. Arochi's 2010 Chevrolet Camaro was then seen leaving the parking garage three minutes later. Three days later, Morris' car was discovered in the same garage.

Police initially suspected the victim's then-boyfriend Hunter Foster had a possible role in her disappearance. He was uncooperative at first but eventually provided a solid alibi, giving the names of two people he said he was out with on the night of Morris' disappearance. After further examination, authorities ruled him out as a suspect.

Mobile tower data showed that the duo's phones were still together an hour later. Subsequently, Morris' DNA was discovered on the mat in Arochi's car's trunk. Based on the evidence found, he was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping three months later, although there were no signs of Morris or her body.

Over three years later, Christina Morris' skeletal remains were discovered in Anna, Texas

During a 2016 trial, Enrique Arochi was found guilty of the charges pressed against him and sentenced to life in prison. Two years after his conviction in March 2018, Christina Morris' skeletal remains were discovered by construction crew workers in Anna, where homes were being built.

Andy Mitchell, who was part of the crew that found her remains, told Fox News that while cutting bushes, he discovered the skull next to what seemed to be a woman's clothing and underwear. Mitchell said,

"You could just see really up on the hillside over there up in a little opening, there was a skull laying there."

Before the discovery, Arochi maintained his innocence throughout, and on one occasion, he even claimed that he was wrongfully convicted and that Christina Morris was still alive.



