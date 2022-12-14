Dateline: Secrets Uncovered-Where is Jodi Arias now?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 24 revisits and explores the bone-chilling 2008 case of Travis Alexander's murder. The episode, titled, Along Came Jodi, is all set to air again on Oxygen on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11 PM Eastern Time. The official synopsis for Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 24, as per the network, reads:

"Jodi Arias' murder trial captivates the nation, exposing her secrets; however, the trial fails to solve the mystery of who this woman is behind her veil of lies."

A still of Jodi Arias (Image Via ABC News)

Jodi Arias is a woman from Palm Desert, California, who murdered her former boyfriend Travis Alexander in 2008. She was eventually arrested and convicted for the crime.

Since the Dateline: Secrets Uncovered episode was announced for a re-run, viewers of the true-crime show have been quite curious to learn more about the whereabouts of Jodi Arias.

Learn all about the whereabouts of Jodi Arias, as Dateline: Secrets Uncovered season 7 episode 24 airs on Oxygen

Who was Jodi Arias and what did she do?

A still of Jodi Arias (Image Via ABC News)

Jodi Ann Arias was born in Salinas, California, on July 9, 1980, to parents William Arias and Sandra Arias. Jodi was reportedly a high school dropout, although she completed her GED degree before moving to other places.

In September 2006, Jodi Arias first met Travis, with whom she later began a long-distance romantic relationship, and soon became his girlfriend. Jodi was 26 years old, while Travis was 29 years old at the time.

A still of Travis Alexander (Image Via ABC News)

Initially, the relationship between Jodi and Travis seemed absolutely perfect. However, everything soon worsened for the pair when Jodi began obsessing over Travis. Five months into their relationship, the two broke up, but continued to see each other and even engaged in se*ual activities with each other often.

On June 4, 2008, Jodi ended up brutally murdering her ex-boyfriend Travis in his Mesa apartment. She reportedly stabbed him 27 times collectively, slit his throat, and shot him with a a .25 caliber in the head, cutting Travis' life short.

What happened to Jodi Arias and where is she now?

A still of Jodi Arias (Image Via Wikipedia)

Later on, a month after the murder, authorities pinned her as the murderer of Travis Alexander, who was 30 years of age at the time of his death. On July 15, 2008, authorities arrested Arias on charges of first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend Travis Alexander.

On May 8, 2013, Jodi was convicted and on April 13, 2015, she was sentenced to life behind bars by the court, without the possibility of parole. Jodi Arias is currently serving her jail sentence at the Arizona Department of Corrections, at the Arizona State Prison Complex in Perryville.

Don't forget to watch episode 24 of season 7 of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered titled, Along Came Jodi, arriving on Oxygen this Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 11 PM ET.

Poll : 0 votes