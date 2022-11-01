Dateline: Secrets Uncovered: Where is Richard Gagnon now?

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered on November 1, 2022, is ready to delve into a complicated case of double homicide in Nixonville, South Carolina, for which Richard Gagnon was convicted to life before the real criminal was found. In a gross misjudgment by the authorities and the jury, Richard Gagnon, a 32-year-old white man residing in Horry County, South Carolina, was convicted of killing his girlfriend's parents.

Charles and Diane Parker, two 54-year-old residents of Nixonville, lived a quaint and peaceful life before a tragedy struck the elderly couple. On the morning of April 12, 2005, two employees of Charles Parker's office found the couple shot to death in their Nixonville home. A preliminary investigation revealed clues that led to Bambi Bennett, the daughter of Diane Parker from her previous marriage, and her boyfriend, Richard Gagnon. Though Bambi was later released due to lack of evidence, with false testimony and other underlying clues, Gagnon was convicted and sentenced to prison for life without parole.

A crucial piece of evidence eventually led the authorities to the real criminal, thereby freeing Richard Gagnon. Richard was finally released in 2013 and his case was dismissed in 2015. Richard settled on the Carolina Coast and now has children of his own. Read on for more details about Richard Gagnon's conviction.

Why was Richard Gagnon charged and what happened to him?

Gagnon can be considered an innocent bystander, who just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. The only thing that made the case more concrete against him was the presence of a motive. Richard lived with Bambi and her two boys from her previous marriage.

They initially lived with the Parkers for quite some time before arguments about inheritance and the children's custody resulted in Bambi and Richard moving out. They reportedly lived under a tent in the forest and visited the house to shower and eat while the elderly couple were away.

The couple were charged and arrested after eyewitnesses reported seeing them around the premises and authorities found blood under Richard and Bambi's shoes. Bambi was later released due to a lack of evidence against her, but Richard was charged with the crime. Richard Gagnon claimed that he had no involvement with the murder and that the blood under his shoes could have gotten there while he went to the house to get Bambi's keys.

However, the defense used false testimony from another convict, Robert Lee Mullins, who had been with Richard during pre-trial detention. Mullins claimed that Richard revealed to him the murders. Gagnon was ultimately convicted on charges of murder and sentenced to life without parole. Unidentified DNA at the crime scene remained the only thing that could get Richard out, and it did.

Where is Richard Gagnon now?

After years in prison, authorities finally found Bruce Antwain Hill, the real murderer. Robert Dudek, Gagnon's attorney, filed a post-conviction motion for a new trial in 2012. A testimony from a former preacher at Murrells Inlet Community Church also helped in clearing up Mullins' fake testimony. He was granted a new trial in 2013 and charges against him were dismissed in 2015.

A free man now, Richard is married and has kids. He has settled on the Carolina Coast. He has found religion and lives a low-key life away from the limelight.

