Dateline: Secrets Uncovered--Who is Bruce Antwain Hill and where is he today?

Dateline: Secrets Uncovered is ready to dive into the brutal double murder of Charles and Diane Parker at the hands of Bruce Antwain Hill, a convicted murderer and robber. The double homicide sent shockwaves through the peaceful town of Nixonville, South Carolina, where the couple resided in their South Carolina Highway 90 home. The case seemed pretty straightforward, but justice took a long time to reach the Parkers.

After the investigation began, authorities were quick to pin Bambi Bennett, Diane Parker's daughter and Charles Parker's step-daughter, and her boyfriend Richard Gagnon, who went on to be convicted for the murder. Bruce Antwain Hill was far from the group of potential suspects the authorities initially investigated. His DNA was found at the crime scene, but that did not lead the investigators to any place concrete.

It wasn't until 2009 that Bruce was finally arrested after his DNA matched the unidentified DNA at the Parkers' home while he was detained for another home invasion charge. He was eventually convicted of first-degree murder, and Gagnon was released soon after. Hill is currently at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, where he is serving his life sentence.

How was Bruce Antwain Hill caught and where is he now?

Bruce Antwain Hill allegedly invaded the home of Charles and Diane Parker with the intention to rob them, but he killed them in the process. However, this crucial information was discovered a long time later. Using witness statements and a piece of forensic evidence, authorities charged Bambi Bennett and her boyfriend Richard Gagnon for the murder. The couple also had the motive to kill the Parkers as they recently got into an argument regarding Bambi's inheritance and her children's custody.

Though Bambi Bennett was let go due to lack of evidence, Richard Gagnon was convicted of the crime after another convict falsely testified against him. After all this, the authorities had only one doubt about the case--an unidentified DNA present at the crime scene that didn't have a match. After being unable to trace the sample, authorities sent it to the forensics lab at the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in Columbia.

Years after Richard Gagnon was sent to prison, Bruce Antwain Hill was arrested for another home invasion in Tennessee. After the authorities took his DNA from the database, it matched the one from the Parkers' home. This led them to charge Bruce Antwain Hill with the double homicide and convict him.

Initially, authorities believed that Bruce and Richard were co-conspirators of the double homicide. However, Bruce Antwain Hill denied this in a prison interview. Gagnon was granted a second trial and subsequently received bail. His case was dismissed in 2015.

Hill was convicted of the murders and the robbery, which led the judge to give him a life sentence followed by another 30 years in prison. Bruce appealed against his sentence in 2014, but it was denied. He tried to appeal unsuccessfully again in 2017. His sentence still stands.

Bruce is currently being held in a cell at Broad River Correctional Institution in Columbia, South Carolina, where he is likely to remain for a long period of time.

The upcoming episode of Dateline: Secrets Uncovered will cover this story in detail on Wednesday, November 1, 2022.

