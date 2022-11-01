Two teenagers reportedly robbed and killed a divorced father-of-two, Larry Howse, in his apartment's parking lot right after he parked his BMW and was heading towards the elevator. Andrew Boyd, 18, and Jeremy Bennett, 17, were arrested and charged with murder and robbery in the case.

Surveillance footage, eyewitness accounts, and public tips about the perpetrators played a significant role in solving the case. Both Boyd and Bennett admitted to the crime but failed to reveal the actual person to pull the trigger, given that they both tried to pin the blame on the other.

The prosecution alleged that both men followed Howse into the parking lot, robbed him, and then made him take off his clothes. He was shot twice after refusing to comply. According to surveillance footage, they were both seen running out of the lot after four minutes.

Here are five more chilling details about Larry Howse's 2013 murder ahead of ID's See No Evil episode, Four and a Half Minutes, which is scheduled to air this Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

Five key details about Larry Howse's murder by two teens

1) A witness heard the perpetrators minutes before the shooting

Police received a concerned 911 call from a woman who was outside on her balcony in the same apartment building at approximately 10 pm when she reportedly heard gunshots. Not long after, authorities arrived at the scene and found Larry Howse, 54, dead in the building's parking lot.

In an interview, the 911 caller stated that she was on the balcony when she overheard one man say, "Do you want to go get him?" while another replied saying, "Sure." Minutes after hearing the conversation, she claimed to have heard gunshots.

2) Authorities received a false tip while investigating Larry Howse's shooting

A few days into Howse's murder investigation, cops received an anonymous tip stating that a man named David Elwood was overheard boasting about the shooting. The cops searched the database using the name, but nothing came up. They also claimed that they were able to acquit this individual and surmised that one of the suspects or someone connected tried to mislead them with the tip.

3) Another robbery helped cops pinpoint one of the suspects

A police officer responded to a robbery at a Walgreens store a few days after the incident. The store manager stated that two individuals entered the establishment and took a bottle of vodka. One of the males was described as sporting a blue plaid shirt.

The surveillance footage showed a man in a blue plaid shirt who officers believed was the same man from the surveillance footage of Larry's death. He also had a dangly belt and an unusual walk similar to the man from the murder scene. He was named a suspect, and forensics confirmed the same. However, the second man from the store was not identified as the man from the murder scene.

4) Suspect Andrew Boyd was arrested at a halfway house for juveniles

After the police released the surveillance pictures to the public, several tips came in stating that an 18-year-old male named Andrew Boyd, who resided at the Sylvester Home, a halfway house for juveniles, was the man wearing the plaid shirt.

The facility's manager confirmed that it was Boyd in those pictures. The manager also stated that although everyone was required to sign in and out, they were free to go anytime they pleased. A logbook showed that Andrew was not home at the time of Larry Howse's shooting incident.

Authorities opted not to arrest Andrew until they located the second suspect. Boyd was eventually taken into custody at Sylvester House after the second suspect was identified, thanks to another helpful tip. Cops found him wearing the same hanging belt at the time of his arrest and also discovered a plaid shirt in his room.

5) A witness saw Jeremy Bennett in possession of the victim's stolen belongings

Investigators acquired another tip from a defense attorney three weeks after Larry Howse was shot and killed. The DA claimed that one of her clients had information about the case. The client stated that they shared an apartment that both Andrew and another individual named Jeremy Bennett would frequently visit.

The client claimed that they saw Jeremy empty his pockets around 10:30 pm on the night of the murder. He had a wallet, watch, and BMW keys in his possession. The client also stated that although Jeremy and another friend named Jerry Floyd burned the victim's wallet, they somehow managed to see Larry Howse's identification card. Jeremy was arrested a while later, along with Floyd.

Larry Howse's case will feature on ID's See No Evil this Tuesday, November 1, 2022.

