Dateline: Unforgettable - Was Denise Leuthold involved in a love triangle?

Dateline: Unforgettable's latest episode, Deadly Valentine, took a glimpse at the gruesome murder of Denise Leuthold at the hands of her husband. The shocking episode dropped many horrid details about a case that shook the quiet Peoria, Illinois neighborhood. While entering her home, Denise was shot in the head with a .40 caliber handgun.

The synopsis for the episode read:

"Nathan and Denise Leuthold build their family on faith, but suddenly one of them dies and the other is under suspicion; it's a story that stays with Andrea Canning, both because of what happened and when it happened: Valentine's Day."

It was one of the more complicated cases for the investigators, who had to go through a complex ordeal before settling on the probable cause and the probable suspect.

It turned out that Nathan Leuthold, Denise's husband of 17 years, was behind the murder because he was involved with young teen Aina Dobilaite, who the couple met during their stints in Lithuania on missionary trips. So, yes, a love triangle became the reason for the brutal murder of the mother of three.

Nathan Leuthold was eventually arrested and charged with murder. He was sentenced to 80 years in prison.

Oxygen True Crime @oxygen Nathan and Denise Leuthold built their family on faith, but suddenly one of them was dead and the other was under suspicion. A brand new episode of #Dateline : Unforgettable begins NOW on Oxygen True Crime.

How the events of Denise Leuthold's death proceeded

Denise Leuthold was having a relatively normal day when she was gunned down entering her own house. Nathan Leuthold, who was married to her for 17 years and had been "together" for almost their lifetimes, called the police on the afternoon of February 14, 2013, to report a break-in.

As the investigators entered, they discovered Denise Leuthold's dead body, sparking a full-fledged homicide investigation. With a laptop, digital camera, jewelry, and two guns, including a .40 caliber handgun, the police initially termed the case as robbery.

But certain clues seemed to indicate a bigger game. The spare car keys that were used to drive her car away became the main reason to suspect Nathan, who had access to the same.

Macabre at Midnight @MacabreMidnight pic.twitter.com/my8pyskehu In the spirit of Valentines, this week’s episode is about the murder of Denise Leuthold (1st pic) Her husband (2nd pic) Nathan killed her on Valentine’s Day to be with his mistress, Aine (3rd pic). Listen to the entire story today on Macabre at Midnight #truecrimepodcast

Detectives soon learned about the unusual relationship between Nathan and Dobilaite, leading to the husband becoming the chief suspect. According to reports, Nathan often visited Dobilaite in Florida, and she was asked to leave the school because of an inappropriate relationship with her sponsor.

One of the final nails in the coffin was a note from Denise herself that she reportedly tucked in her day planner. According to the note, Denise wrote:

"have tried to please you for seventeen years and never succeeded. I've never been good enough. Never done enough. I know that you want me dead. I'm not stupid."

She also claimed that her husband was trying to humiliate her by running around with a 20-year-old. Three weeks into the investigation, Nathan was finally arrested for the murder of his wife. The case took another interesting turn when Nathan's cellmate revealed a spine-chilling detail about the murder. Nathan allegedly killed Denise Leuthold as a Valentine's Day present to Aina Dobilaite.

He was sentenced to prison within 90 minutes of the trial, where he continues to serve.

The latest episode of Dateline: Unforgettable covers this case in detail.