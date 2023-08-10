Adam Chase's murder: 5 key details about the case

The Adam Chase murder case is a poignant reminder to check up on our loved ones as Investigation Discovery brings their new episode Chase and Lies as part of their A Body in the Basement series. As the episode premiered on Wednesday, August 9, at 9:00 p.m. ET on ID, viewers were reminded of the disturbing details following a missing person's report in Ontario County, New York.

"When 32-year-old Adam Chase goes missing, police comb the woods and fields of Ontario County, New York, but come up with nothing; it takes months-long efforts of a private investigator to at last reveal the truth and Adam's terrifying fate."

Here are five key takeaways from the Adam Chase murder ahead of the A Body in the Basement binge.

Adam Chase's murder case - Pursuit of truth in a lost case of homicide

1) Adam Chase storms out and disappears

Adam and Rose Chase's residence (Image via Finger Lakes Times)

The 31-year-old Adam Chase, husband of Rose Chase and the father of a child residing in Mott Road in Seneca was reported missing by his mother, Silvia Jungermann Chase, on June 15, 2012. The incident occurred following a heated argument with Rose the previous day.

Rose had visited her in-laws to pick up her son, Trysten when she informed Silvia that Adam had rushed out of the house at 11:00 a.m. after an altercation between them. She mentioned that Adam had allegedly left his car keys and phone behind but firmly believed that he had stepped out for some air.

However, it had been seven hours since he had not returned home.

2) Police Investigation following a Missing Person's Report

Flyer for Adam Chase's (Image via Finger Lake Times)

When the Chase family failed to reach Adam after 24 hours, a report was filed with the Ontario County Sheriff’s Department, who then interviewed Rose about his whereabouts. Rose reiterated her story calmly and mentioned how Adam was addicted to video games, being a stay-at-home dad.

Her story said that she dropped off Trysten at his parent's place for the couple to discuss Adam's denial of addiction to games and indifference as a result. She said the conversation allegedly turned into an argument, after which he punched a wall and walked off.

The police searched her house and the basement with a cadaver dog on June 18 to find no evidence of any foul play.

4) Breakthrough in the case

Annette Lein @bikebizzle Rose Chase listens during opening statements of her murder trial for the murder of her husband Adam Chase pic.twitter.com/GhRtC8qpz3

The end of November 2012 marked five months after Adam's disappearance, with the police seeking public help in the search. However, the idea of a disappearance did not sit right with the Chase family as both their suspicion of a possible homicide and their relationship with Rose got worse.

Rodney G. Miller, a family friend, and a private investigator, stepped in and set up a babysitter to inform Rose that the police had had a breakthrough. Her face had allegedly turned pale as she left hurriedly. On her confrontation with Rodney, Rose broke down and confessed to having burnt and buried the body at her mother's place at Hagerty Road in Potter, Yates County.

As Rodney tipped off the police, they got hold of the exact place Adam Chase's bones and ashes were found.

5) Rose Chase sentenced to 24.5 years in prison

In her statement, Rose's defense maintained that Adam was already dead when he slipped down the first flight of steps, after which she pushed him down the second. The argument that led to this mishap was about Adam's infidelity, which made her intention make sense.

Rose was charged with second-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child. She was found guilty of hiding the corpse in her basement for months, dismembering it, storing them in bags, and transferring them to her mother's place with her 4-year-old son in the car, where she burnt and buried them.

Rose is serving her sentence at the Bedford Hills Correctional Facility in New York.