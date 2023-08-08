A Body in the Basement on ID: When did Adam Chase go missing?

Adam Chase was a married father-of-one and lived in Seneca, New York when he went missing from his home on June 14, 2012. Adam's wife and high school sweetheart Rose told his family that they had an argument after which he walked out of the house never to return. However, the family did not believe her.

Months later, a private investigator and a shocking confession from Rose, led investigators to a burn pit on her mother's property where they found the missing husband's bones.

Reports state that the wife pushed Adam down a flight of stairs killing him during an argument. She then kept his body in their basement for months before dismembering and burning his remains.

95.1 The Brew @95_1TheBrew More BREAKING: Wife of missing Ontario County man Adam Chase has been charged with murder.

An all-new episode of A Body in the Basement on ID will chronicle Adam Chase's cruel murder this Wednesday, August 9, 2023. The episode, titled Chase and Lies, airs on the channel at 9:00 pm ET.

Here's an official synopsis:

"When 32-year-old Adam Chase goes missing, police comb the woods and fields of Ontario County, New York, but come up with nothing; it takes a months-long efforts of a private investigator to at last reveal the truth and Adam's terrifying fate."

Adam Chase's wife hid his dead body in their basement before reporting to authorities that he was missing

According to Democrat and Chronicle, on June 14, 2012, Adam Chase allegedly confronted his wife and high school sweetheart Rose about her infidelity.

The couple argued at the home they shared on Mott Road in Seneca, New York. During the argument, the latter pushed the 32-year-old down multiple flights of stairs, killing him in the process. She then hid his body in their basement.

It's Crime O Clock Somewhere reported that before the incident occurred, Adam had informed his mother about Rose's affairs. His parents had agreed to keep the couple's young son while they sorted things out the day he went missing. A couple of hours later, Rose arrived to pick up her son and informed Adam's family that he stormed out of the house in anger around 11:00 am on June 14.

The following day Rose filed a missing person's report and an investigation failed to find him. The search for Adam continued for months and even the press got involved. His family, however, believed that foul play was involved and accused Rose of hiding vital information.

Rose Chase made a chilling confession about the day her husband, Adam Chase, mysteriously disappeared

Annette Lein @bikebizzle Rose Chase listens during opening statements of her murder trial for the murder of her husband Adam Chase pic.twitter.com/GhRtC8qpz3

In December of that same year, a private investigator named Rodney Miller from Gorham and a longtime friend of the Chase family got involved in the case and persuaded a confession out of Rose, who told him all about the happenings of that tragic day. Following her confession, Rodney informed the authorities.

Rose was then made to confess to the killing in a videotaped police interview. The mother of one reportedly claimed that she was unhappy in their marriage and had multiple affairs.

That day, during the argument she initially claimed that Adam fell down the stairs and that his death was an accident. She later admitted that he only fell down one flight of stairs before she pushed him down another.

Additionally, Rose admitted that Adam's body was in the basement when police searched the house during the initial stages of the missing person's case. She also confessed to dismembering and packing his body parts in bags before driving to her mother's property with her son in tow. There, she burned his remains along with his belongings.

Sean Carroll @SeanCarrollNews In Ontario County Court for sentencing of Rose Chase - convicted of murder in death of her husband Adam Chase last year.

Rose eventually stood trial for her husband's murder in October 2013 when her defense alleged that Adam's death was accidental and that he was already dead when the defendant pushed him down the second flight of stairs. She was found guilty of second-degree murder and sentenced to 24-and-a-half years in prison.

Learn more about Adam Chase's murder on ID's A Body in the Basement this Wednesday.