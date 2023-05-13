When will Lori Vallow be sentenced? Doomsday cult mom found guilty of killing her children

Lori Vallow Daybell was on trial for the murder of her two kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were discovered dead on Chad Daybell's property on June 9, 2020, months after they disappeared while in their mother’s care.

Besides killing the two children, Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, were also accused of murdering Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 under suspicious circumstances.

After nearly seven hours of deliberations, on May 12, twelve jurors unanimously found Lori Vallow Daybell guilty on all counts of killing her two children and conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife, Tammy Daybell.

𝐁𝐞𝐤𝐬 @antifaoperative An Idaho jury has found cultist, Lori Vallow Daybell, guilty of all charges in the murder of her own children & conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife. An Idaho jury has found cultist, Lori Vallow Daybell, guilty of all charges in the murder of her own children & conspiring in the murder of her husband’s first wife. https://t.co/tGSH1ashXQ

Vallow Daybell, who pleaded not guilty, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of her children Tylee Ryan, 16, and JJ Vallow, 7, and three counts of conspiracy in the death of Tammy Daybell, who died of asphyxiation.

As per CNN, Vallow Daybell, who will be transferred from Ada County to Fremont County for further proceedings, is set to be sentenced in three months and potentially faces life in prison.

Details of Lori Vallow's murder trial explored

Lori Vallow met her husband Chad Daybell, a doomsday author who has written over 25 books about the end of the world, sometime in 2018. The couple, who tied the knot in November 2019, shortly after Lori's children went missing, were charged with murder after authorities found the children’s remains on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020.

During the trial, prosecutors in the case argued that Vallow, infatuated with the doomsday author, was laser focused on clearing any obstacles obstructing her from getting into a relationship with Daybell, as they both believed they shared a spiritual connection.

The couple reportedly shared a mutual outlandish belief that demons walked amid humans, and they alone could identify these creatures, who they dubbed “zombies.” Both Lori and Chad reportedly believed that the so-called Zombies had to be eradicated from the world.

Court TV @CourtTV



Did the jury get it right? ⚖️ #BREAKING : A jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell GUILTY of murdering her two minor children, JJ Vallow & Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy in the murder of Tammy Daybell. #CourtTV Did the jury get it right? ⚖️ #BREAKING: A jury finds Lori Vallow Daybell GUILTY of murdering her two minor children, JJ Vallow & Tylee Ryan, and conspiracy in the murder of Tammy Daybell. #CourtTV Did the jury get it right? ⚖️👇 https://t.co/qHrSNTiHL0

During the trial prosecutors presented witnesses who testified that shortly before Lori’s children were found dead, she began referring to them as zombies. People familiar with the couple described them as doomsday cult members with violent religious beliefs.

As per CNN, a court document stated that the couple “did endorse and espouse religious beliefs for” justifying the killings of Lori’s children and Daybell’s wife, Tammy.

Dateline NBC @DatelineNBC Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of the murders of two of her children, JJ and Tylee. She was also found guilty of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. #Dateline Lori Vallow Daybell has been found guilty of the murders of two of her children, JJ and Tylee. She was also found guilty of conspiring to murder Tammy Daybell. #Dateline https://t.co/OQfYTDMlfX

At the trial, prosecutors reportedly produced 60 witnesses over the course of the trial and detailed gruesome evidence of how the children’s remains were found on Daybell’s property.

On Tuesday, April 11, detectives in the case testified detailing how investigators discovered the siblings' decomposing body remains on Daybell’s Colorado property noting that their identities were indistinguishable in the state they were found in.

"A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt."

They added:

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee..whom we assumed it was Tylee.. that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart."

Investigators believe that Vallow's children were killed around the same time they went missing in September 2019.

While Lori Vallow was convicted of the gruesome killings, Chad Daybell, who has pleaded not guilty, is expected to stand trial six months from now.

Poll : 0 votes