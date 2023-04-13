Lori Vallow Daybell is currently on trial for the murder of her two kids, J.J. Vallow and Tylee Ryan, who were found dead on Chad Daybell’s property on June 9, 2020, months after they disappeared while in their mother’s care.

Apart from killing the two children, Lori Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, the doomsday author who has written more than 25 books about the end of the world, were also accused of murdering Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in October 2019 under suspicious circumstances.

While Lori Vallow’s trial began this month, Chad Daybell, who has pleaded not guilty, is expected to stand trial seven months from now, after an eastern Idaho judge decided to split the cases upon the author’s request. As per Deseret News, Chad Daybell is waiting out the days until his trial at Fremont County Prison in Idaho.

For those of y'all asking for the bigger chart in chat! This is just the timeline events given in court so far! #LoriVallow

The couple, who tied the knot in November 2019, weeks after Tammy's sudden death, were charged with murder after authorities found human remains on Chad Daybell’s property in June 2020. As it happens, they were accused of killing Daybell’s wife.

Prosecutors in the case argued that Vallow, infatuated with the doomsday author, was laser focused on clearing any obstacles obstructing her from getting into a relationship with Daybell, as they both believed they shared a spiritual connection. Additionally, prosecutors believed the two conspired to murder Vallow’s kids and Daybell’s wife to start a new life together.

Details of Lori Vallow's and Chard Daybell's jailhouse phone call explored

On Wednesday, April 12, 2023, during Lori Vallow’s trial, jury heard a phone call between her and Chad Daybell as police searched the latter’s property for the remains of Vallow's children.

A phone call between "Doomsday Mom" Lori Vallow and her husband Chad Daybell was played in court Wednesday.

At the time of the call, Vallow was behind bars in Madison County Jail after she failed to meet a court order to present her two children - “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 - who were last seen in September 2019.

As officers searched Daybell’s property for any clues on the children’s whereabouts in June 2020, the doomsday author called Vallow after officers showed up at his house with a search warrant. The jailhouse call that only lasted a few minutes between the couple was deemed suspicious as they both spoke in clipped tones discussing the police presence in the home. Shortly after, Daybell called Vallow, who answered the call inquiring if he was okay, to which her husband responded with:

“They are searching the property.”

As they further discussed police digging around the house, Vallow was heard asking if they were inside the house, to which Daybell said that they were outside.

"No, they are out on the property."

Daybell then added:

"They are searching… We'll see what transpires."

Vallow asked if he’s worried. In response, Daybell told her that he felt pretty calm before ending the call.

Detective testifies in Lori Vallow Trial

Melissa @Proudmimi12 Attorney for Lori Vallow, Jim Archibald, requested Vallow be excused for the day after the court heard graphic testimony about discovering the bodies of her children in shallow graves. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request. Archibald argued Lori's mental is health fragile. Attorney for Lori Vallow, Jim Archibald, requested Vallow be excused for the day after the court heard graphic testimony about discovering the bodies of her children in shallow graves. Judge Steven Boyce denied the request. Archibald argued Lori's mental is health fragile. https://t.co/xKAiruheyn

On Tuesday, April 11, detectives in the case testified detailing how investigators discovered the siblings decomposing body remains on Daybell’s Colorado property on the day of the phone call, noting that their identities were indistinguishable in the state they were found in.

"A few of us got on our hands and knees and began digging around this moist section of dirt."

They added:

"We eventually uncovered bits and pieces of Tylee..whom we assumed it was Tylee.. that had been burned. There were pieces of bone, charred flesh, just globs of flesh that were falling apart."

While authorities are yet to reveal the cause of death, investigators believe that Vallow's children were killed around the same time they went missing in September 2019.

Meanwhile, on Monday, April 10, Idaho prosecutors revealed Chad Daybell's ex-wife's cause of death as asphyxiation.

Lori Vallow has pleaded not guilty to the charges against her and faces life in prison if convicted.

