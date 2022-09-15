Sins of Our Mother Netflix docuseries timeline: What events led to the arrest of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell?

Sins of Our Mother is a true crime documentary series that was released on Netflix on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. It traces the life of Lori Vallow Daybell and Chad Daybell, both accused of murdering the former's children in the name of belief.

Directed by Skye Borgman, Sins of Our Mother features interviews with Vallow’s son, Colby Ryan; her mother, Janis Cox; former sister-in-law, Annie Cushing; former friend, April Raymond; reporter Justin Lum; and Colby’s wife, Kelsee Ryan, among others.

Lori and Chad hold similar beliefs about Mormon Christianity, Doomsday, and New Jerusalem in a post-apocalyptic world, Sins of Our Mother traces the background of both Lori and Chad to better understand their actions.

Chad and Lori are awaiting trial for murdering the latter's children, Joshua "jj" Vallow, who was aged 7, and Tylee Ryan, who was 17 years old, and taking their social security payments in 2019.

Pretty Lies & Alibis🎙 @PrettyLiesAlibi

youtu.be/8Kulp8kI_d4 I get it but how many documentaries and even a Lifetime movie made. The bigger issue is do they release it after the main subject being interviewed just admitted to 2 counts of sexual assault? I get it but how many documentaries and even a Lifetime movie made. The bigger issue is do they release it after the main subject being interviewed just admitted to 2 counts of sexual assault? youtu.be/8Kulp8kI_d4

It is to be noted that the documentary series comes a week after Colby Ryan was charged with two accounts of s*xual assault. However, they stand to be dropped.

Read on for a detailed timeline explaining the background of Sins of Our Mother.

Sins of Our Mother docuseries timeline: What events led to the arrest of Lori Vallow and Chad Daybell?

While the docuseries, Sins of Our Mother, takes place right from the beginning, that is, Lori's family and religious background, the only events that need to be focused on are those that build up to the arrest of Lori.

rubyb323🔯 @RubyB323 If anyone doubts the absolute power that a cult has over a persons actions, beliefs and the extent they are willing to to go for their beliefs. I urge you watch the the documentary on Netflix about Lori Vallow. (Sins of our Mother). Its beyond disturbing. If anyone doubts the absolute power that a cult has over a persons actions, beliefs and the extent they are willing to to go for their beliefs. I urge you watch the the documentary on Netflix about Lori Vallow. (Sins of our Mother). Its beyond disturbing.

2019: Deaths of Charles Vallow and Tammy Daybell

Sins of Our Mother begins with Charles Vallow telling police officers that his wife, Lori Vallow, had threatened to murder him and had run away with the children. Sometime later, Charles filed for divorce from Lori.

A few months later, in July, Lori's brother Alex Cox shot Charles at the house where Lori was staying with Cox and the kids. Sins of Our Mother shows Cox calling the police claiming that he had shot Charles in self-defense after the former hit him in the head with a baseball bat.

In the footage from after Charles' death, Lori looks unaffected and is said to have tweaked information about the death to different people. For instance, Lori had told Colby Ryan that Charles had died of a heart attack, while JJ's school thought that he had died by suicide.

The Waiting Shed @TheWaitingShed Sins of Our Mother (2022)



After Lori Vallow's children vanish, the search for them brings to light a trail of suspicious deaths, apocalyptic beliefs -- and murder.



Obsessed with this case since day 1. I just can't get over it!🥴



Bizarre and downright crazy!! Sins of Our Mother (2022)After Lori Vallow's children vanish, the search for them brings to light a trail of suspicious deaths, apocalyptic beliefs -- and murder.Obsessed with this case since day 1. I just can't get over it!🥴Bizarre and downright crazy!! https://t.co/PaJiN7sKF3

Colby further revealed that post-Charles' death, Lori made it seem like she had enemies that she had to be careful of.

On September 8, according to Sins of Our Mother, JJ and Tylee were last spotted in public. They were last seen at Yellowstone National Park with their uncle Alex Cox.

According to the court deposition of an investigative partner, on September 9, Chad had sent Tammy the "Raccoon text." The text was deciphered as Chad killed Tylee and buried her body in the backyard of his property, where it was later recovered from.

Sally Quilford @QuilfordSally



Mad Mormon Sects and Zombies.



I await the film starring Reece Witherspoon eagerly.

#thesinsofourmother The Sins of Our Mother on @NetflixUK succeeds in combining my two favourite subjects.Mad Mormon Sects and Zombies.I await the film starring Reece Witherspoon eagerly. The Sins of Our Mother on @NetflixUK succeeds in combining my two favourite subjects. Mad Mormon Sects and Zombies. I await the film starring Reece Witherspoon eagerly.#thesinsofourmother

A month later, in October, Chad's ex-wife Tammy passed away. Initially, her death was ruled a cardiac arrest. An autopsy report later found that Tammy's death could have been caused by asphyxiation, and Chad was brought under questioning.

Just a few weeks after Tammy's death, Chad and Lori got married in Hawaii. The same month, JJ's grandmother Kay Woodcock asked the police to perform a welfare check on their grandson since she and her husband had not spoken to him in some time. It was this tip-off that led the police to get into a constant back-and-forth with Chad and Lori, who claimed that the children were safe and sound.

Lori lied to the police after she told them that JJ was with her friend Melanie Gibbs, who testified that that was not the case.

𝑩𝒐𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒏𝒈𝒊𝒓𝒍🌎𝒕𝒓𝒂𝒗𝒆𝒍𝒔 @BostonGirl_76 🏻Lori needs more than Christ, Colby.

She lived in fantasy-sought Chad, a sad likeminded soul, who helped scheme, isolate, kill n hide HER loved ones then killed HIS wife…n fled =mens rea. What sane person does that?

#justiceforCharlesTyleeJJandTammy Finished Sins of Our Mother🏻Lori needs more than Christ, Colby.She lived in fantasy-sought Chad, a sad likeminded soul, who helped scheme, isolate, kill n hide HER loved ones then killed HIS wife…n fled =mens rea. What sane person does that? Finished Sins of Our Mother 👍🏻Lori needs more than Christ, Colby.She lived in fantasy-sought Chad, a sad likeminded soul, who helped scheme, isolate, kill n hide HER loved ones then killed HIS wife…n fled =mens rea. What sane person does that?#justiceforCharlesTyleeJJandTammy

2020: JJ and Tylee's remains were found in Chad's Daybell's backyard

After repeated orders to present Tylee and JJ were ignored, Chad and Lori were served with a search warrant in January 2020 and were given a deadline of five days to return the children.

In February, Lori was arrested and is under investigation for murder with Chad.

In June, Chad's property was searched by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the police, who found the remains of JJ and Tylee as was later confirmed. In the docuseries, Chad is seen driving away before the police catch up with him.

Chad was arrested and a bail amount of $1 million was levied on him.

2021: Chad Daybell's children believe their father is innocent and blame Lori

Chad's children from his previous marriage with Tammy spoke to 48 Hours and told them that they believed their father was framed in the murder of his step-kids.

Emma Murray, Chad Daybell's daughter, said:

"I don't know why they would be there. But I do know that if he were to commit a crime, he wouldn't be foolish enough to put the evidence in his own backyard. This is his property. If there were bodies buried here, it would be attributed to him."

v @vinnyleilaa watching sins of our mother, yet another documentary of a crazy white woman joining a cult and killing her kids. this a story we see way too often watching sins of our mother, yet another documentary of a crazy white woman joining a cult and killing her kids. this a story we see way too often

They also considered the explanation for the natural death in Tammy's case, over the autopsy's conclusion of asphyxiation due to her failing health.

In June, Chad entered a not guilty plea and has been awaiting trial in prison ever since.

2022: Chad and Lori's trial to be held in 2023

In May, a judge ruled that Chad and Lori would be tried together in 2023 for murder and conspiracy to commit murder. The two might get the death penalty if found guilty of the charges.

Sins of Our Mother is currently streaming on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Adelle Fernandes