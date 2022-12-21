In 2012, Gary Hilton, also known as the National Forest Serial Killer, was sentenced to four additional life terms in federal prison for kidnapping and murdering a North Carolina couple, John and Irene Bryant, in a national forest. Hilton was previously convicted of killing and beheading hikers in Florida and Georgia in the cases of Cheryl Dunlap and Meredith Emerson, respectively.

Sources state that after Hilton was arrested in January 2008 for the murder of 24-year-old Emerson, he was connected to three other killings, the last of which he pleaded guilty to in March 2012. However, authorities claim that he may have been involved in other unidentified homicides as well.

My Favorite Murder @MyFavMurder Photos from Episode 323:



1. Irene and John Bryant

2. Cheryl Hodges Dunlap

3. Meredith Emerson

Dateline: Unforgettable's upcoming episode, titled Mystery on Blood Mountain, is scheduled to air on Tuesday, December 20, 2022, at 8.00 pm ET on Oxygen. The synopsis reads:

"Gary Hilton is a name Dennis Murphy will always remember; a hiker goes missing and authorities suspect Hilton is reenacting a slasher movie; Dennis reflects on the real-life murder spree that terrorized the American South."

Meredith Emerson, Cheryl Dunlap, and more of Gary Hilton aka the National Forest Serial Killer's alleged victims

1) Rossana Miliani

Rossana Miliani, a 26-year-old hiker, was Gary Hilton's first victim, who was killed on December 7, 2005, near Bryson City, North Carolina. A shopkeeper reported the incident to authorities when Hilton, who was pretending to be a traveling preacher, and Miliani entered the store in a suspicious manner. They allegedly purchased some clothing before leaving. Hilton later murdered her after stealing her credit card.

2) Cheryl Dunlap

Cheryl Dunlap, 46, was Hilton's second victim and was reportedly murdered on December 3, 2007. When Cheryl didn't show up to church, she was declared missing as her acquaintances noticed that this was not typical of her given that she was devoutly religious and a Sunday school teacher. Her vehicle was discovered abandoned the next day north of the county border.

Dunlap's headless, decaying torso was discovered on December 15 by Ronnie Rentz, a hunter traveling in Florida's Apalachicola National Forest. The medical examiner used the victim's DNA to confirm her identity. Just like in the previous case, Cheryl's debit card was taken. Moreover, Hilton had reportedly taken $700 out of her account and used her card five times in Tallahassee.

After further investigation, authorities discovered her burned head and hands in a fire pit.

3) John and Irene Bryant

John and Irene Bryant, a retired couple, was hiking through Transylvania County's Pisgah National Forest on October 21, 2007, when they mysteriously went missing. Irene's body was discovered on a leaf-covered path on November 10 and was only identified through an autopsy, which also determined that a blunt object was used to bludgeon her to death.

Investigators also learned that the Byrants' bank card was used to withdraw $300 from an ATM in Tennessee, and that the transaction was captured on camera with an elderly white man concealing his face. Months later, on February 3, a hunter unintentionally came across a skull in the forest, which was eventually determined to be John's.

Gary Hilton eventually confessed to murdering the couple years later in March 2012.

4) Michael Scot Louis

The remains of Michael Scot Louis, a South Daytona resident, were discovered on December 6, 2007, at Tomoka State Park, close to Ormond Beach, Florida. Michael's body parts, including his torso and legs, were dismembered and stashed in black plastic bags on the banks of the Tomoka River inside the state park. The 27-year-old's head was never located.

5) Meredith Emerson

Meredith Emerson, a 24-year-old sales manager and University of Georgia graduate from Buford, was Gary Hilton's last victim before his arrest. Emerson went for a hike on Blood Mountain on New Year's Day in 2008 along with her dog Ella. She was subsequently reported missing and a crucial tip from a gas station clerk led authorities directly to Hilton, who was trying to clean up the evidence.

The serial killer reportedly attacked her during the victim's hike and asked for her card and PIN. Emerson allegedly tried to survive by tricking Hilton and giving him the wrong PIN for four days before he bludgeoned her to death. Authorities found her dog on January 3, and a day later arrested Emerson.

For further insight into the life of Gary Hilton, who is currently on death row

