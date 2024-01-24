Dave Matthews Band 2024 U.S. Summer tour: Tickets, dates, venues, & all you need to know

Dave Matthews Band 2024 U.S. Summer Tour is scheduled to be held from May 22, 2024, to September 1, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour will be preceded by a series of North American shows in late February and early March 2024, as well as a Europe and UK tour across April and May.

The band announced the new tour, which will feature performances in cities such as Tampa, Gilford, George, and East Troy, among others, via a post on their official Instagram page on January 23, 2024.

The presale for the Dave Matthews Band tour is currently ongoing for the official fan club of Dave Matthews Band, the DMB Warehouse Fan Association, and will be available until January 31, 2024, at 15:00 pm ET. Those interested can access the pre-sale by registering for the fan club on the official website of the band.

General tickets will be available on February 16, 2024, at 10:00 am local venue time. Ticket prices, which will be available at the aforementioned band website or via Ticketmaster, have not been announced as of yet.

Dave Matthews Band 2024 U.S. Summer tour dates and venues

Dave Matthews Band is partnering with Live Nation, Nation.Org, and Reverb.Org to ensure zero waste and maximum carbon recycling in their tour stops as a continuation of the band's long-term environmental sustainability outlook.

The full list of dates and venues for the Dave Matthews Band 2024 U.S Summer tour is given below:

May 22, 2024 – Tampa, Florida at MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 24, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 25, 2024 – West Palm Beach, Florida at iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

May 28, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 29, 2024 – Jacksonville, Florida at Daily’s Place Amphitheater

May 31, 2024 – The Woodlands, Texas at Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

June 1, 2024 – Dallas, Texas at Dos Equis Pavilion

June 12, 2024 – Alpharetta, Georgia at Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

June 14, 2024 – Raleigh, North Carolina at Coastal Credit Union Music Park

June 15, 2024 – Virginia Beach, Virginia at Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

June 21, 2024 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 22, 2024 – East Troy, Wisconsin at Alpine Valley Music Theatre

June 25, 2024 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio at Blossom Music Center

June 26, 2024 – Clarkston, Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre

June 28, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

June 29, 2024 – Noblesville, Indiana at Ruoff Music Center

July 5, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 6, 2024 – Saratoga Springs, New York at Broadview Stage at SPAC

July 9, 2024 – Wantagh, New York at Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

July 10, 2024 – Holmdel, New Jersey at PNC Bank Arts Center

July 12, 2024 – Mansfield, Massachusetts at Xfinity Center

July 13, 2024 – Bristow, Virginia at Jiffy Lube Live

July 16, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 17, 2024 – Gilford, New Hampshire at Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

July 19, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

July 20, 2024 – Camden, New Jersey at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 23, 2024 – Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 24, 2024 – Greenwood Village, Colorado at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

August 27, 2024 – Bend, Oregon at Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30, 2024 – George, Washington State at The Gorge Amphitheatre

August 31, 2024 – George, Washington State at The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 – George, Washington State at The Gorge Amphitheatre

Dave Matthews Band is best known for their second studio album, Crash, which was released on April 30, 1996. The multi-platinum-certified album peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart.