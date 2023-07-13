David Crosby's Final Band Tribute Show: All we know so far

In a celebration of the remarkable career and enduring legacy of the late David Crosby, his final band is set to reunite for a highly anticipated tribute concert at the historic Lobero Theatre. The event will take place on August 20 and promises to be a heartfelt homage to the iconic musician's contributions to the world of music.

The Lobero Theatre holds a special significance for David Crosby, as the show was initially intended to host by David himself with his Final band in honor of the venue's 150th anniversary on February 22.

However, fate had other plans, and the music world mourned the untimely passing of David and that show couldn't happen. Now his final band, on August 20, will not only pay tribute to Crosby's illustrious career, but it will also serve as a long-awaited make-up show for the previously scheduled show by Crosby.

David Crosby's Final Band Tribute show lineup features artists such as Steve Postell, Steve Distanislao, James Raymond, and many others

Historic Lobero Theatre is set to come alive with a legendary tribute concert featuring David's newly assembled Final Band, Stand And Be Counted.

The Final Band is named Stand And Be Counted after the timeless CSNY (Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young) song, which brings together an exceptional lineup of talented musicians.

The Lobero Theatre website has proudly announced the show by saying,

"The Lobero's anniversary season continues with a celebration honoring music icon David Crosby - one of Santa Barbara's most noted artists and rock 'n roll royalty."

Here is the full lineup of artists announced for the Final Band Tribute show;

Steve Postell,

Steve Distanislao,

Dean Parks,

Andrew Ford,

Lara Johnston,

Ken Stacey.

Joining them on stage will be Chris Stills, son of the renowned Stephen Stills, and Crosby's own son, James Raymond. As a special guest, acclaimed singer-songwriter Shawn Colvin is also set to make a memorable appearance during the concert.

David Crosby's contributions as a songwriter, guitarist, and vocalist

David Crosby was an American singer-songwriter and musician, who rose to fame as a founding member of two iconic folk-rock bands, The Byrds and Crosby, Stills & Nash (CSN).

Crosby's musical career took off in the 1960s when he co-founded The Byrds. As a member of the band, he played a crucial role in pioneering the folk-rock sound, blending elements of folk music with rock and pop.

Following his departure from The Byrds in 1967, Crosby formed Crosby, Stills & Nash with Stephen Stills and Graham Nash. The trio quickly gained recognition for their intricate harmonies and politically charged songwriting.

David Crosby also pursued a successful solo career, releasing numerous solo albums, starting with If I Could Only Remember My Name in 1971. His solo work showcased his songwriting skills and diverse musical influences.

Despite his turbulent past, he remains a respected figure in the music industry and a revered folk-rock icon.

The tickets for the show have not been announced yet. Fans can follow David's Twitter handle or can keep an eye on his official website to get updates about the show.

