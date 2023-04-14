It was officially revealed by several media outlets on Friday, April 14, that former NMIXX member, Jinni, has signed an exclusive contract with the UAP agency to resume her idol career as a solo artist. The agency has joined hands with Sublime Artist Agency for the particular handling of her individual activities hereafter.

Following this shift in the trajectory of her career, the idol has also changed her stage name from Jinni to Jini, to truly represent a new chapter in her life.

While many had suspected that the idol would continue as a soloist under another agency following her departure from JYP Entertainment, the same coming to fruition has excited many.

The speculations from media outlets were soon confirmed by Sublime Artist Agency as they released a statement announcing the welcoming of their newest artist along with the reveal of her first-look profile photos.

Fans celebrate Jinni's embarkation as a solo artist under the collaboration of UAP and Sublime Artist Agency

To clear up any residue of confusion regarding the new announcement, Sublime Artist Agency released an official statement confirming the same:

"Hello, this is Sublime. We would like to inform you to our official position about the management collaboration MOU signed between Jinni's agency, UAP (United Artist Production) and Sublime. Jinnin recently signed an exclusive contract with UAP and we have decided to work together through the MOU collboration."

The statement continued:

"We will provide generous support to UAP's artist Jinnu's global activities so she can showcase her multitude of talents and potential, and we are delighted to be able to demonstrate our synergy together. Thank you always for your continued interest and love for Sublime's artists and please give a lot of support to Jinni and UAP. who have started their new chapter together."

Ever since media outlets put forth the news that Jinni will be resuming her idol activities as a soloist under UAP, fans have been over the moon, happy to see the idol active again.

Since many thought that the singer's departure from NMIXX and JYP Entertainment was the end of her career, the same being proven wrong has rejoiced many fans, who took to their social media handles to express their joy at the latest developments. Check out some of these tweets below:

Julia 🌷🟦 @cherubshearts SOLO JINNI LETS GOOOOOOO SOLO JINNI LETS GOOOOOOO

JINI SOLO DEBUT @jinnipop JINNI IS DEBUTING AS A SOLOIST!! she’s an all rounder i don’t blame her for this decision JINNI IS DEBUTING AS A SOLOIST!! she’s an all rounder i don’t blame her for this decision https://t.co/bQ0uoUfgKg

xua @heewonue jinni solo debut look who's crying 🥹 jinni solo debut look who's crying 🥹

Æ 지니 🪼 @HeyIts_YunJin



Please welcome Jinni in her new path it's much better to see Jinni having a SOLO career rather than seeing her with a new group of people. That would hurt NMIXX's feelings if ever. I will always support Jinni as always whatever her decision is.Please welcome Jinni in her new path it's much better to see Jinni having a SOLO career rather than seeing her with a new group of people. That would hurt NMIXX's feelings if ever. I will always support Jinni as always whatever her decision is. Please welcome Jinni in her new path 💜 https://t.co/TYh4T0YEiv

soljiwan YOON @bahitzu once jinni debuts solo it's over for all of u once jinni debuts solo it's over for all of u https://t.co/mfcsCGvHOR

sara @somishyo JINNI SOLO WTF I JUST WOKE UP JINNI SOLO WTF I JUST WOKE UP

SSERAMIXX OUTDID @gf2bae the day yall stop speculating why jinni left and just let the girl debut solo without constantly bringing up nmixx attached to her name is that day I will finally have peace. the day yall stop speculating why jinni left and just let the girl debut solo without constantly bringing up nmixx attached to her name is that day I will finally have peace.

Bunny @bunnysnowangels So jinni is debuting solo does make you wonder what exactly happen she left the group 🤔 So jinni is debuting solo does make you wonder what exactly happen she left the group 🤔

Following the statement, UAP has also officially welcomed their first artist with the release of her profile picture. From the posts, it's quite evident that the idol will be adopting Jini as her official stage name, leaving behind the stage name she had during her activities with NMIXX.

Ever since the news hit the internet, fans have been extremely happy to witness a new chapter with the idol after over five months of inactivity. However, though a majority of fans are happy to see her embark on a new journey as a soloist, some throw criticism at her for supposedly leaving behind her group, NMIXX. Additionally, the situation has also rekindled fans' curiosity about the real reason behind the idol's departure from NMIXX and JYP Entertainment.

Regardless, fans are currently fixated on celebrating the exciting news and wishing the artist good luck in her new dimension as Jini.

