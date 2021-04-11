David Dobrik reportedly migrating to Facebook after YouTube demonetizes his channel

Comedian and YouTuber David Dobrik has had a rough few months recently, with allegations of sexual assault, coercion and more, piling up against him and his content creation crew, The Vlog Squad.

With multiple victims coming to the fore to level accusations against him and Vlog Squad member Durte Dom, his endeavors have taken a huge hit. As part of the fallout and reconsolidation efforts, David Dobrik is allegedly shifting his operations to Facebook, as YouTube demonitizes his channel.

David Dobrik may be moving to Facebook following the demonitization of his YouTube channel

In the wake of the sexual assault allegations against David Dobrik, sponsors, brand partnerships and even YouTube themselves have pulled out of any association with the star, leading to the drying up of revenue streams for the vlogger.

Soon after being dropped by his former supporters, David Dobrik's Facebook account almost immediately went active, as he began posting more SFW and non-controversial vlogs over there. The move is seen as a potential silent transition of platforms, as he stands to gain no ad revenue from YouTube as of now.

The move could make a lot of sense for the internet personality, as almost all brands that had ties with David Dobrik have severed them, including his own mobile application, Dispo. Some of the other sponsors David has lost are:

With his public image tarnished, David Dobrik has gone on a hiatus from all social media in a personal capacity and states that "he's taking this time to reflect on his actions" and fix things moving forward.

