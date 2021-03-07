David Dobrik's Dispo app receives negative reviews amid sexual assault allegations

David Dobrik's Dispo app has been receiving some bad reviews recently. This isn't the only thing around Dobrik to be receiving negative press. The YouTube star was called out on Twitter recently for allegedly sexually assaulting Seth Francois.

Francois, a former Vlog squad member alleged that a prank planned by Dobrik in 2017 violated his consent. Since the revelation, Dobrik has been getting slandered all over social media. Netizens are now channeling their anger towards Dobrik on the Dispo app.

Also read: David Dobrik Drama explained: The Internet wants Dobrik and his squad canceled, here is why

Dissent against David Dobrik continues as users review bomb his app "Dispo"

TOTALLY UNEXPECTED: David Dobrik’s new app “Dispo” getting flooded with negative reviews asking David to take accountability for allegedly having Jason Nash sexually assault Seth Francois for prank. Others are saying app is buggy. Dispo currently has 3.3 stars in the App Store. pic.twitter.com/v62W7yP3PZ — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) March 7, 2021

David Dobrik recently launched his own "anti-Instagram" photo-sharing platform called Dispo. The concept emulates the feeling of disposable cameras, where people don't get to check how their images turned out: just click, forget, and review later.

The app's novelty is that photos cannot be edited, and filters cannot be used. Clicked photos can only be accessed after they have "developed" at 9 am the next morning.

David Dobrik's launch of Dispo has not been going as smoothly as anticipated. People are review bombing the app with one-star ratings and spreading the word on his sexual assault allegations.

The App Store has since removed the ratings feature on Dispo's listing to counteract the review bombing.

Advertisement

they took the ability to rate the app, off of the app store 🥳 here’s a random app i clicked to show the difference



Davids app first, random app second



there’s no stars or “tap to rate” pic.twitter.com/yQ73eC7JdL — Ƹ̵̡Ӝ̵̨̄Ʒ (@reinadeterrajas) March 7, 2021

More people have been coming forward to share their experiences with David Dobrik and the Vlog squad after Seth Francois' confession.

WHO COULD'VE SEEN THIS COMING: David Dobrik exposed by Former Vlog Squad member on H3 Podcast. Seth Francois described how David made him do racial stereotype jokes on vlogs and set him up to kiss Jason Nash without his consent, which caused Seth to leave Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/TOwgDMwq4E — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 12, 2021

*SERIOUS* CW: Sexual Assault



Trisha Paytas and Ethan Klein discuss how more people—including underage girls—have reached out privately to them claiming they had been allegedly sexually assaulted by Jason Nash and members of the Vlog Squad. pic.twitter.com/e0sP4OAhfg — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) February 16, 2021

Advertisement

David Dobrik has not released a statement regarding the allegations yet.

Also read: Ethan Klein slams David Dobrik and Scotty Sire for "victim shaming" Seth Francois over sexual assault allegations