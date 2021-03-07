David Dobrik's Dispo app receives negative reviews amid sexual assault allegations

David Dobrik's Dispo app has been receiving some bad reviews recently. This isn't the only thing around Dobrik to be receiving negative press. The YouTube star was called out on Twitter recently for allegedly sexually assaulting Seth Francois.
Francois, a former Vlog squad member alleged that a prank planned by Dobrik in 2017 violated his consent. Since the revelation, Dobrik has been getting slandered all over social media. Netizens are now channeling their anger towards Dobrik on the Dispo app.
Dissent against David Dobrik continues as users review bomb his app "Dispo"
David Dobrik recently launched his own "anti-Instagram" photo-sharing platform called Dispo. The concept emulates the feeling of disposable cameras, where people don't get to check how their images turned out: just click, forget, and review later.
The app's novelty is that photos cannot be edited, and filters cannot be used. Clicked photos can only be accessed after they have "developed" at 9 am the next morning.
David Dobrik's launch of Dispo has not been going as smoothly as anticipated. People are review bombing the app with one-star ratings and spreading the word on his sexual assault allegations.
The App Store has since removed the ratings feature on Dispo's listing to counteract the review bombing.
More people have been coming forward to share their experiences with David Dobrik and the Vlog squad after Seth Francois' confession.
David Dobrik has not released a statement regarding the allegations yet.
