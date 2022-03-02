Day in Day out Festival 2022 tickets: Where to buy, price, lineup, and all you need to know

Day In Day Out has announced its second annual festival from August 12 to 14 at Fisher Green Pavilion in the heart of Seattle, Washington. The music festival will be headlined by The National, Mitski, and Japanese Breakfast.
Indie Rock artist Mac DeMarco will be sharing the spotlight celebrating his EP Rock and Roll Night Club’s 10th anniversary along with the album "2", performing tracks from his 2012 projects.
Day In Day Out Music Festival 2022 ticket details, lineup, and more
The tickets will be available for sale on Friday, March 4 at 1:00 PM ET through the event’s website. Users can sign up to Day In and Day Out’s mailing list to get the exclusive presale code for limited early access tickets here.
The presale pass code will save buyers $25. The general sale will begin at 10 AM on March 4, with three-day general and VIP passes available during the sale.
The Tier-1 tickets include 3-day general and VIP tickets available for nearly $250 and $425 respectively. The Tier-2 tickets will include general and VIP tickets priced at $275 and $475 respectively. Day in Day Out is an all-ages festival with restrictions to the lounge area, which will be restricted to people above 21 years of age. The VIP tickets will give buyers access to the VIP entrance to the festival along with access to panoramic views of the festival grounds, among other facilities.
Apart from the headliners, the bands at Day In and Day Out will also include:
- Turnstile
- Animal Collective
- JPEGMAFIA
- Soccer Mommy
- MUNA
- Jamila Woods
- Cherry Glazerr
- Hurray for the Riff Raff
- Sampa the Great
- Shabazz Palaces
- La Luz
- Julie
The festival will also feature DJ sets including:
- Lite Smokes
- Emily of Tacocat
- Spirit Award
- Shaina Shepherd
- The Grizzled Mighty
- Abbie of KEXP
- Monsterwatch
- Acid Tongue & DJ Sarah Savannah
- Emerald City Soul Club
- Naked Giants
- Beverly Crusher
- Evie of KEXP
- Biblioteka
- Tres Leches
- La Fonda
The Day in Day Out Festival will clash with Foo Fighters and The Head and the Heart, who will also be performing at different locations on August 12 and 13 respectively.