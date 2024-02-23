Days of Our Lives spoilers for the next week from February 26 to March 1

In the latest episode of Days of Our Lives telecasted on February 23, 2024, tension escalates as Xander continues to assert his innocence in the shooting of Harris Michaels. On the other hand, with Sarah and Justin's unwavering support, Xander faces Rafe, denying any involvement in the crime.

Furthermore, despite Rafe revealing a mysterious $50,000 deposit in Xander's account and surveillance footage suggesting his presence at the crime scene, Xander remains adamant about being framed. Moreover, he suspected the DiMeras' involvement.

Meanwhile, Clyde summons Stefan to Statesville, revealing his role in ordering Harris's shooting. Clyde expresses concerns over Ava's waning ruthlessness, instructing Stefan to monitor her closely and eliminate Harris if he recovers. Stefan, loyal to Gabi, pleads with Clyde to spare her.

At the hospital, Ava's emotional turmoil peaks as she's barred from seeing Harris. Despite her pleas, Officer Godfrey enforces Rafe's strict orders. However, Rafe eventually allows Ava to visit Harris, who shows signs of regaining consciousness.

Notably, the episode intensifies with these unfolding events, setting the stage for further drama and revelations in Salem. Now, after the riveting developments of this episode, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will escalate the ongoing tension and mystery.

Days of Our Lives spoilers for the episodes set to release from February 26 to March 1, 2024

Monday, February 26, 2024: Coma's End, Secrets Begin

In Monday's episode of Days of Our Lives, the day Harris awakens from his coma will mark the beginning of a series of intense interrogations and hidden truths coming to light. On the other hand, as Stephanie will eavesdrop on a crucial conversation, Wendy's crisis will bring an unexpected bond closer.

Tuesday, February 27, 2024: Shocking Revelations and Quiet Concerns

In Tuesday's episode of Days of Our Lives, Chad will face a shocking revelation about Bobby. Meanwhile, Paulina's health will take a dramatic turn, unbeknownst to her. In the midst of these upheavals, a bond will strengthen between Nicole and EJ as they face their daughter's uncertain future.

Wednesday, February 28, 2024: Tangled Hearts and Defiant Stands

In this episode of Days of Our Lives, Alex and Kristen's rendezvous will shed light on their complex relationships, while Nicole and EJ will find a silver lining amidst the turmoil. On the other hand, Sarah will fiercely defend Xander against EJ's accusations.

Thursday, February 29, 2024: Family Crisis and Looming Threats

The events of this episode of Days of Our Lives will see Ava and Steve grapple with alarming news about Tripp and Wendy, signaling a family crisis. Furthermore, Eric's attempt at a romantic redo will contrast starkly with Clyde's ominous orders to Stefan.

Friday, March 1, 2024: New Beginnings and Hidden Truths

The week for the vintage soap opera will culminate with Tate's transition to a halfway house, which will bring new challenges for his parents. Meanwhile, Holly's quest for answers about her coma meets resistance.

In another turn of events, Steve will face a moment of truth with Konstantin and Stefan's dangerous mission at the hospital cap off a week filled with suspense and revelations.

All in all, the upcoming episodes of Days of Our Lives will be filled with accusations, confrontations, and secrets coming to light, promising high drama in Salem.