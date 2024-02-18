Days of Our Lives leaves Harris Michaels' fate hanging in the balance

In the newest episodes of Days of Our Lives, Salem freaked out when Harris Michaels started shooting. It left fans completely shocked. And to make things even worse, Doug and Julie's place got wrecked, and Lucas got attacked. But people couldn't stop talking about Harris's shooting.

It transformed the whole story into a mystery. Xander quickly became the number one suspect, and the Salem PD went all in on investigating. The nail-biting conclusion left viewers on the edge of their seats, dying to know what happened to Harris Michaels and how everything would play out.

With everything that's going on, Steve Burton leaving the show just adds to the excitement. The conclusion of Harris's story is going to be intense. Salem is still healing from the shooting, but fans are on the edge of their seats.

Who shot Harris Michaels in Days of Our Lives?

Expand Tweet

In Days of Our Lives, fans are waiting to know who shot Harris Michaels. Xander is being accused, as far as the story goes. There's some questionable evidence, like a strange text and a run-in with Stefano.

The complex story of the show allows for various theories. One possible explanation is a link to Clyde's mysterious dealings and a spy in the Salem PD. With Harris barely holding on, his ability to identify the shooter is compromised.

As Salem deals with the aftermath of the shooting, people watching can't help but wonder who the real culprit is and why they did it. The ongoing drama is bound to keep everyone guessing until the truth finally comes out.

Is Steve Burton leaving Days of Our Lives?

Expand Tweet

Yes, Steve Burton, the actor who plays Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives, is leaving the show. His contract was only for a year, starting in March 2023. The details of Harris's departure haven't been revealed as of now.

But as per a January 2024 Entertainment Weekly report, Burton has already filmed his last scenes. After a successful run in soap operas like General Hospital and The Young and the Restless, Burton is saying goodbye.

Steve Burton on his contract as Harris Michaels on Days of Our Lives

Steve Burton, the actor who plays Harris Michaels, recently spilled the beans on his one-year contract with the show. In a video uploaded to the Daily Drama podcast's YouTube channel on January 3, 2024, Burton gave a shoutout to the cast and crew of Days of Our Lives.

Burton thanked the cast and crew and stated:

"Well, I just shot my final scenes here at 'Days of our Lives' and I just wanna say, thank you so much to the cast, to the crew."

Reflecting on his one-year tenure, he said:

"It’s been amazing. I can’t believe it’s been a year already."

Burton's leaving this soap opera wraps up his most recent run on the show, which started in March 2023. Viewers can look forward to seeing Harris Michaels' departure play out in the next episodes.

Final thoughts

As Days keeps intriguing viewers with its suspenseful storylines and interesting characters, fans can't wait to find out what happens to Harris Michaels. The mystery just keeps getting more intense, and the tension is rising.

Check out the new episodes streaming on Peacock on weekdays.