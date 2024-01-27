Who is leaving Days of Our Lives in 2024? All comings and goings

In the ever-dramatic world of Days of Our Lives, 2024 is ushering in significant changes as cherished characters bid farewell, leaving fans in suspense about the future of the beloved soap opera.

The new year promises to be a rollercoaster ride for Days of Our Lives enthusiasts, keeping them eagerly glued to their screens. From surprising returns to heartbreaking departures, the show's narrative is set to take unexpected turns.

In this article, we delve into the departing and returning characters, future plot developments, and a new addition to the show.

Actors joining or returning to Days of Our Lives in 2024

Alison Sweeney, a longtime actress on Days of Our Lives, is returning as Sami Brady, Salem's resident bad girl. According to EW, her two-month stint in the soap opera promises to bring familiar faces back into the fold, adding nostalgia and potential plot twists.

Days of Our Lives also welcomes a new face—AnnaLynne McCord, former star of 90210, is set to join the cast in 2024 as a character named Marin. McCord's one-year contract adds an element of anticipation, introducing fresh dynamics to the show.

Actors leaving Days of Our Lives in 2024

A notable departure is that of Steve Burton, whose character Harris Michaels made a surprising return after over 30 years. Despite an initial involvement in the Bo and Hope storyline, Burton's one-year contract has been concluded. Viewers can expect to see Harris on-screen for another five or six months before his departure, adding anticipation to the unfolding storyline.

Lucas Adams, known for his role as Tripp, bids farewell to Salem alongside Victoria Grace's Wendy. While their departure hints at a potential return in the future, as of now, neither Lucas Adams nor Victoria Grace has addressed their departure, leaving fans curious about the future of these characters.

And while Holly, Nicole, and Tate have all had significantly less screen time on the show in 2024, it is believed they will all return by the end of February. Holly's coma, after she overdosed, wasn't changing, so EJ DiMera secured a spot with the same doctors that brought him back to life. Nicole left with her daughter in the episode that aired on 19 January while Tate is serving his time in the juvenile rehab facility.

About the soap opera

Airing on NBC till 2022, the American soap opera stands as one of the longest-running scripted TV shows globally, captivating audiences almost daily since 8 November 1965.

The series unfolds in the fictional city of Salem, Illinois, honing in on the intertwined lives of the Brady and Horton families, alongside others like the DiMera and Kiriakis clans.

Across its extensive run, Days of Our Lives has garnered acclaim, clinching the Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series in 2013, 2015, and 2018, solidifying its status as a standout in the soap opera genre.

The departures, coupled with fresh additions and returning favorites, mark the ebb and flow of the show's dynamic narrative. While farewells may be bittersweet, they set the stage for fresh narratives, unexpected plot twists, and the potential return of beloved characters in the future.

Viewers can watch the latest episodes of Days of Our Lives on Peacock.

