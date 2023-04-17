Dead Ringers on Prime Video: Release date, time, plot, trailer, and more details revealed

Amazon Prime Video's new thriller series, Dead Ringers, is all set to premiere on the streaming platform on Friday, April 21, at 12:00 am GMT (tentative time). The show is based on David Cronenberg's iconic film of the same name and revolves around twin gynacologists who share a complex equation with each other.

The series features Rachel Weisz in the lead roles, along with numerous others playing crucial supporting characters. Noted writer Alice Birch reportedly serves as the head writer of the show whilst Sean Durkin, Lauren Wolkstein, among many others, will be directing the episodes.

Prime Video's Dead Ringers has a more fun and carefree tone as opposes to David Cronenberg's original grim masterpiece

Amazon Prime Video released the official trailer for Dead Ringers on March 29, 2023, and it briefly depicts the numerous pivotal events set to unfold in the new show. The trailer opens with Rachel Weisz' character saying:

''It's impossible to explain this relationship to anyone else.''

What's most striking about the trailer is that it maintains a slightly more lighthearted and fun tone compared to David Cronenberg's original film, which is a lot more grim and disturbing.

Overall, it clearly establishes the premise and the two characters' relationship without giving away too many key plot details. Along with the trailer, Prime Video has also shared the official synopsis of the show on their YouTube channel:

''A modern take on David Cronenberg’s 1988 thriller starring Jeremy Irons, Dead Ringers stars Rachel Weisz playing the double-lead roles of Elliot and Beverly Mantle, twins who share everything: drugs, lovers, and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes—including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics—in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women’s health care to the forefront.''

Based on the trailer and description, fans can expect a powerful series that explores a number of themes like identity, human desire, and many more. As per Deadline, all six episodes of the series are expected to drop on Prime Video on the same day on Friday, April 21, 2023.

In brief, about Dead Ringers cast

The show stars Rachel Weisz in the lead roles as Elliot and Beverly Mantle as gynacologists who share a deeply complicated relationship that disrupts their lives in many ways.

Their relationship forms the crux of the story. Weisz wonderfully embodies the core traits of both characters quite convincingly, and viewers can expect her to deliver a compelling performance that does complete justice to Jeremy Irons' performance in the original 80s classic.

Apart from Dead Ringers, Rachel Weisz has been a part of a number of acclaimed and popular shows and films over the years, including The Favourite, Black Widow, and Scarlet and Black, to name a few.

Featuring alongside Weisz are actors like Poppy Liu as Greta, Michael Chernus as Tom, Jeremy Shamos as Joseph, and many more. The original David Cronenberg film was a huge critical success, with many critics praising the film's grim and dark tone, apart from Jeremy Irons' richly nuanced performance in the dual roles. It'll be interesting to see if the new series will live up to the original.

Catch Dead Ringers on Prime Video on Friday, April 21, 2023.

