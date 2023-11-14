Dear Evan Hansen UK Tour 2024: Tickets, venues, where to buy, dates, and more

The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is all set to make its highly anticipated debut on the stages of the United Kingdom. The Tony and Olivier award-winning production is gearing up for its first-ever UK tour, promising a theatrical journey filled with compelling emotions and unforgettable melodies.

The tour is scheduled to kick off during autumn and will span from September 2024 to May 2025, gracing a total of 26 theatres across the country. Fans and theatre enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars for an opportunity to witness the Broadway sensation live and in person.

Among the notable stops on Dear Evan Hansen's tour are Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, the historic Liverpool Empire, and the culturally rich Milton Keynes Theatre.

The presale and general on-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Dear Evan Hansen's official website. However, the potential dates for their availability have not been officially announced by the team. To get the latest information, fans can keep an eye on their official website, and they can also follow the social media handles to stay updated on the tour.

Dear Evan Hansen's 2024 UK tour will begin in Nottingham and end in Norwich

Dear Evans will kick off their tour with a concert in Nottingham, which is scheduled to take place from December 9 to September 28. After performing in a few cities, the group will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Norwich, from May 13 to May 17, 2025.

The dates and venues of the Dear Evan Hansen's tour are:

September 9 – 28, 2024 – Nottingham, Nottingham Playhouse

September 1 – 5, 2024 – Leicester, Curve Theatre

September 15 – 19, 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal

September 22 – 26, 2024 – Birmingham, The Alexandra

September 29 – October 2, 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre

October 5 – 9, 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre

October 12 – 16, 2024 – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire

October 19 – 23, 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire

October 26 – 30, 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre

January 14 – 18, 2025 – Northampton, Derngate Theatre

January 21 – 25, 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre

January 28 – February 1, 2025 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre

February 4 – 8, 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre

February 11 – 15, 2025 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome

February 18 – 22, 2025 – Manchester, Palace Theatre

February 25 – March 1, 2025 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre

March 4 – 8, 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre

March 11 – 15, 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House

March 18 – 22, 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse

March 25 – 29, 2025 – Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre

April 1 – 5, 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre

April 8 – 12, 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre

April 15 – 19, 2025 – Plymouth, Theatre Royal

April 22 – 26, 2025 – Hull, New Theatre

April 29 – May 3, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre

May 13 – 17, 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal

Dear Evan Hansen has become quite popular for its musical score that includes popular tracks such as Waving Through a Window, You Will Be Found, and Words Fail. This carefully curated selection of tunes is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences in the UK tour.