Dear Evan Hansen UK Tour 2024: Tickets, venues, where to buy, dates, and more

The award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen is all set to make its highly anticipated debut on the stages of the United Kingdom. The Tony and Olivier award-winning production is gearing up for its first-ever UK tour, promising a theatrical journey filled with compelling emotions and unforgettable melodies.
The tour is scheduled to kick off during autumn and will span from September 2024 to May 2025, gracing a total of 26 theatres across the country. Fans and theatre enthusiasts alike can mark their calendars for an opportunity to witness the Broadway sensation live and in person.
Among the notable stops on Dear Evan Hansen's tour are Cardiff’s Millennium Centre, the historic Liverpool Empire, and the culturally rich Milton Keynes Theatre.
The presale and general on-sale tickets will be available to purchase on Dear Evan Hansen's official website. However, the potential dates for their availability have not been officially announced by the team. To get the latest information, fans can keep an eye on their official website, and they can also follow the social media handles to stay updated on the tour.
Dear Evan Hansen's 2024 UK tour will begin in Nottingham and end in Norwich
Dear Evans will kick off their tour with a concert in Nottingham, which is scheduled to take place from December 9 to September 28. After performing in a few cities, the group will finally wrap up their tour with a final concert in Norwich, from May 13 to May 17, 2025.
The dates and venues of the Dear Evan Hansen's tour are:
- September 9 – 28, 2024 – Nottingham, Nottingham Playhouse
- September 1 – 5, 2024 – Leicester, Curve Theatre
- September 15 – 19, 2024 – Brighton, Theatre Royal
- September 22 – 26, 2024 – Birmingham, The Alexandra
- September 29 – October 2, 2024 – Woking, New Victoria Theatre
- October 5 – 9, 2024 – Leeds, Leeds Grand Theatre
- October 12 – 16, 2024 – Liverpool, Liverpool Empire
- October 19 – 23, 2024 – Sunderland, Sunderland Empire
- October 26 – 30, 2024 – Oxford, New Theatre
- January 14 – 18, 2025 – Northampton, Derngate Theatre
- January 21 – 25, 2025 – Southampton, Mayflower Theatre
- January 28 – February 1, 2025 – Milton Keynes, Milton Keynes Theatre
- February 4 – 8, 2025 – Canterbury, Marlowe Theatre
- February 11 – 15, 2025 – Bristol, Bristol Hippodrome
- February 18 – 22, 2025 – Manchester, Palace Theatre
- February 25 – March 1, 2025 – Glasgow, King’s Theatre
- March 4 – 8, 2025 – Aberdeen, His Majesty’s Theatre
- March 11 – 15, 2025 – Belfast, Grand Opera House
- March 18 – 22, 2025 – Chester, Storyhouse
- March 25 – 29, 2025 – Wimbledon, New Wimbledon Theatre
- April 1 – 5, 2025 – Wolverhampton, Grand Theatre
- April 8 – 12, 2025 – Sheffield, Lyceum Theatre
- April 15 – 19, 2025 – Plymouth, Theatre Royal
- April 22 – 26, 2025 – Hull, New Theatre
- April 29 – May 3, 2025 – Cardiff, Wales Millennium Centre
- May 13 – 17, 2025 – Norwich, Theatre Royal
Dear Evan Hansen has become quite popular for its musical score that includes popular tracks such as Waving Through a Window, You Will Be Found, and Words Fail. This carefully curated selection of tunes is expected to leave a lasting impact on audiences in the UK tour.