Death by Fame on ID: Where is Blake Leibel now?

ID's Death by Fame, which premiered its second season weeks back, is all set to look at the case of Blake Leibel, a former Canadian comic book creator and graphic novelist residing in Los Angeles, who is also known for the murder and mutilation of his fiancee, Iana Kasian. The former Hollywood creative also worked as an intern for Canadian comedian, Jim Jefferies, who is also going to be a part of the upcoming episode.

Titled Scripting a Murder, the synopsis for the upcoming episode of Death by Fame, which premieres on February 5, 2024, at 9.00 PM EST, reads:

"Comedian Jim Jefferies recounts his experiences with an intern who seems to have it all."

Blake Leibel, who was renowned in Hollywood for his novel Syndrome, and the various works he took up around Hollywood, was convicted of murder and mutilation in 2018 and sentenced to a lifetime in prison, where he continues to remain.

The murder of Iana Kasian is also considered to be one of the most brutal and grisly murders in the history of West Hollywood.

Who is Blake Leibel and what did he do?

Blake Leibel is a former Canadian comic book creator and graphic novelist, who primarily worked in Hollywood. Hailing from a prominent family in Canada, which included Lorne Leibel, a real estate mogul, and Alros Products heiress Eleanor Chitel Leibel, Blake hit off with his first novel Syndrome, which was published in 2010.

The graphic novel stood out for its excellent and detailed observation of murder. The story revolved around a sadistic doctor and a serial killer he was studying.

Leibel was originally married to Amanda Braun but divorced her in 2015. Shortly after, he started dating Kyiv-born model, Iana Kasian. After getting engaged to her in 2016, Inana and Leibel had a child together. Shortly after the birth of their daughter, things took a rapid turn for Iana.

On May 24, 2016, Iana's mother came to look for her because she was unable to contact her. She allegedly knocked on the door and screamed for Leibel to open up, but the former novelist ignored her.

She soon got law enforcement involved. After two days, police officers found Iana Kasian's lifeless body on 26 May 2016 in an apartment that the couple had recently shared in West Hollywood, California.

Her body was in their bedroom with Blake lying on her side. According to reports, "Kasian was found mutilated, drained of blood, and lying in their bed."

Leibel was subsequently charged with murder, torture, mayhem, and aggravated mayhem, but he did not plead guilty despite the law enforcement holding every card against him.

Was Blake Leibel sentenced to prison?

Blake Leibel's nature of the murder caused a huge stir in Hollywood. Many described it as the "most gruesome murder in the history of West Hollywood if not Los Angeles."

His trial in 2018 saw Leibel being sent to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He continues to reside in California Correctional Institution, and will never be a free man.

Where is Blake Leibel's daughter?

After the shocking crime, police found that Leibel still had their days-old child in the same house where he performed the brutal mutilation. Kasian took away the child in her custody, where she possibly still is.

As per reports, the child moved to Ukraine with her grandmother and her late mother's family.

The upcoming episode of Death by Fame will cover this story in further detail.