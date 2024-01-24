Where to watch Death by Fame Season 1? Details explored

The crime documentary series that takes us behind the glamourous side of stardom, Death by Fame, premiered its second season. However, the first season of the series which aired in 2023 will be available to stream through HBO Max.

The documentary series directed by Tracy Ullman showcases some of the darkest mysteries that engulf the lives of individuals who walk the path of fame only to end up with tragic consequences. Viewers who wish to revisit the six-part first season of the show can stream the series on HBO Max through a subscription.

The synopsis of Death by Fame reads,

"Death by Fame goes behind the scenes to uncover the sinister side of fame and reveal the shocking true stories behind the rise, fall and murder of some of Hollywood's most promising stars."

Details of Death by Fame Season 1 explored

Apart from being a compelling collection of true crime stories, Death by Fame lays special focus on the harrowing stories of individuals who earned fame for a while before their deaths. In order to rewatch the six episodes of the first season, viewers can log into HBO Max and follow the steps below.

Go to the home page of HBO Max. Click ‘Sign Up Now’. Choose your plan from the three available options - with ads, ad-free, and the ultimate ad-free option.

The subscription plan with ads charges $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year. The subscription plan with no ads charges $15.99 per month or $149.99 per and the ultimate ad-free subscription plan charges $19.99 per month or $199.99 per year.

The Max With Ads subscription plan allows viewers to opt for the options on HBO Max's streaming library in Full HD resolution and supports up to two devices at the same time. For viewers who would want to go ahead with their episodes without commercial breaks, the Max Ad-Free and Max Ultimate Ad-Free options do not allow any advertisement breaks.

Besides, Max Ad-Free allows two devices at full HD resolution while Max Ultimate Ad-Free lets four devices stream at once in a 4K Ultra HD resolution in addition to premium features such as Dolby Atmos audio and 100 downloads.

Viewers will be able to enter your personal information and password or create an account with one of the mentioned plans and subsequent payment.

How many episodes are there in Death by Fame?

The first season of Death by Fame features six episodes which premiered between January and February 2023. The six episodes include:

Celebrity Sexpert Man of Anarchy Behind the Screen For the Love of Drama The Killing Game Life Imitates Art

The first season features Sara Azari, Alysse Fozmark, Dan Steinberg, Gil Carrillo, and Candice DeLong as the host among others. On the same note, the episodes in the first season of the Investigation Discovery crime documentary are based on Amie Hardwick, Johnny Lewis, Christina Grimmie, Adea Shabani, Catherine Martinez, and Lloyd Avery.

The executive producers on the show include Phil Lott, Ari Mark, Sumit David, Lorna Thomas, and Kathryn Vaughan. The cinematographers responsible for bringing the stories to life include the names of James J. Duhon, Amza Moglan, and Filip Vandewal.

The Death by Fame season 2 premiered on January 22, 2024, with the first episode, A Rising Star Shot Down.

