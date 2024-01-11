Death and Other Details on Hulu: Trailer, plot, and more 

Death and Other Details, a murder mystery show akin to Only Murders in the Building, is all set to arrive on Hulu later this month, enriching the already stacked content on the streaming platform. This series will make its debut on January 16, 2024, with two episodes on the first day.

The ABC production consists of a stellar cast led by Violett Beane. The series is set to be a whodunnit mystery, with Beane's character at the center of a murder mystery. It seems to reverberate themes from films like Knives Out with a touch of comedy.

Death and Other Details will have 10 episodes, with subsequent ones arriving in the coming weeks.

Death and Other Details trailer: A misunderstanding turns pivotal in this quirky murder mystery

By the looks of it, Death and Other Details may as well go on to be a standout show of the year. Its quirky and well-knit trailer offers a glimpse at the great world-building and the core of the story that makes Imogene Scott (Violett Beane) a possible suspect. It also features Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), a familiar detective.

The synopsis for the show, as released by Hulu, reads:

"Set amidst the glamor of the global elite, ‘Death and Other Details’ centers on the brilliant and restless Imogene Scott (Violett Beane), who finds herself in the wrong place/wrong time (okay, it was kinda her fault) and becomes the prime suspect in a locked room murder mystery.

"The setting? A lavishly restored Mediterranean ocean liner. Suspects? Every pampered guest and every exhausted crew member. The problem? To prove her innocence, she must partner with a man she despises—Rufus Cotesworth (Mandy Patinkin), the world’s greatest detective."

Mike Weiss and Heidi Cole McAdams are the writers of the show and also serve as showrunners and executive producers. The renowned Marc Webb directed the pilot, while David Petrarca serves as an executive producer.

Who is in the cast of Death and Other Details?

The cast of Death and Other Details is spearheaded by Violett Beane, who, despite her young age, has already made a name for herself in Hollywood. Best known for her role as Wells/Jesse Quick in The CW's The Flash, Beane has also appeared in several other shows and films, including Truth or Dare and God Friended Me.

Mandy Patinkin takes up the next most prominent role as the detective on the case. The American actor and singer is known for his work in multiple domains like theater, film, and television. He is renowned for his Broadway collaborations with Stephen Sondheim and Andrew Lloyd Webber.

The rest of the cast includes prominent names like Lauren Patten, Rahul Kohli, Angela Zhou, Hugo Diego Garcia, Pardis Saremi, and Linda Emond, among others.

Catch the first two episodes of Death and Other Details on January 16, 2024, on Hulu.