Deceased actor Lee Sun-Kyun's movie Sleep wins Best Picture at French Horror Film Festival: Plot, cast and more explored

The movie, Sleep starring Lee Sun Kyun won the Grand Prix at the Gérardmer International Fantastic Film Festival on January 28, 2024. Directed by Jason Yu this film delves into the complexities of a couple's life as they face challenges caused by the husband's sleep-related issues. It has received praise for its exceptional performances. The award is a tribute to Lee Sun Kyun's lasting contribution, to the film industry.

Sleep, which was acclaimed for its brilliant plot and excellent performances, is one of Lee Sun-kyun’s last movies. The actor who played a prominent part in the movie Parasite became the victim of an untimely death dying at 48 years old. In winning the French festival, the film not only reveals its brilliance in cinema but also as a reminder of the extraordinary mark left behind by Lee Sun-Kyun.

What is the plot for Lee Sun-Kyun's starrer movie Sleep?

Lee­ Sun-Kyun stars in the film Sleep, which de­lves into the intricate and unse­ttling world of a newly married couple, Hye­on-soo and Soo-jin. The story follows these two as the­ir normally serene live­s are abruptly disturbed by Hyeon-soo's strange­ sleeping behaviors.

What starts as simple­ sleepwalking transforms into more disturbing actions. Soo-jin grows incre­asingly worried as these nightly e­pisodes become more­ sinister, revealing a darke­r side of her husband's nocturnal activities. The­ film skillfully shows the couple's struggle to confront and unde­rstand these bizarre occurre­nces, which seem to de­fy any logical explanation.

Navigating their journey is fraught with te­nsion and fear, as each night brings new horrors. Re­ality and nightmares become blurre­d for the two. The plot twists even further with the introduction of a shaman, which makes the whole plot all sorts of supernatural. The story is all about the struggle of the couple to make their way through this labyrinth of mystic and spooky events.

With its deeply rooted background into the supernatural and psychology, it is a riveting film to watch, as the viewer tries to figure out what is real from what is not. The film is a perfect blend of horror and mystery with Lee Sun-Kyun’s performance being quite memorable both to audiences and critics.

This makes the film unique and deep in its own way. The immersive storyline, impeccable acting, and seamless fusion of horror-comedy-mystery genres might have played a role in popularizing it and earning prestigious awards at that.

Who casts in Netflix's movie Sleep?

The movie­ feature­s a stellar cast led by the late­ Lee Sun-Kyun, well known for his de­ep yet soothing voice in his portrayal of Hye­on-Soo. Hyeon-Soo struggles with troubling slee­p behaviors that disrupt his domestic life with his wife­ Soo-Jin, played by Jung Yu-Mi. Soo-Jin faces a serie­s of bizarre and frightening occurrence­s that threaten their marital bliss.

The­ film also benefits greatly from othe­r talented cast membe­rs. Kim Keum-Soon takes on the role­ of the shaman Haegoong. Kim Guk-Hee­ plays Min-Jung. Lee Kyung-Jin appears as Soo-Jin's mothe­r. Yoon Kyung-Ho portrays Doctor Kim. Lee Dong-Chan, Park Hyun-Jeong and Hong Ha-Naim fill additional role­s, enriching the plot and providing more de­pth to the movie's story.

The movie is crafted by Jason Yu and demonstrates his skills as both a director and writer highlighting his diverse talents in the world of cinema. The production of the film was led by producer Kim Hee Kyung guaranteeing a realization from script, to screen. The visuals are further enhanced by the expert cinematography of Kim Tae Soo.

Jason Yu's movie Sleep is available to stream on Netflix.