Declan Bingham Erie PA accident: Tributes pour in as Gannon University soccer star reportedly dies

Gannon University defender soccer player Declan Bingham has passed away. It has also been reported that Sheldon Van Deventer, who played for the same team in the past, was involved in a fatal accident as well. Currently, the exact cause of their deaths remains unknown. The internet has been spreading rumors behind the cause of death and several tributes have appeared online as well.

The Ancestory reported that rumors of the soccer stars colliding during a game on the soccer field led to their deaths. Some reports also suggested that the two were involved in an automobile collision.

As of yet, neither of their family members have put out a statement confirming the reason behind the tragedy. However, Declan Bingham’s father Troy said that his son was involved in a “tragic accident.” He also announced that the Erie Sports Center will remain open. Bingham was one of the center’s Commodores players. According to the soccer club’s official Twitter account, Sheldon van Deventer was one of the Center’s owners.

Erie Commodores FC @Erie_Commodores The Erie Commodores are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Commodores player Declan Bingham, and one of the Erie Sports Center owners, Sheldon van Deventer, due to a tragic accident.



Further information will be posted soon. The Erie Commodores are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Commodores player Declan Bingham, and one of the Erie Sports Center owners, Sheldon van Deventer, due to a tragic accident. Further information will be posted soon. https://t.co/Z4uMkcruRE

Tributes pour in following the announcement of Declan Bingham and Sheldon Van Deventer’s passing

Several followers of the football club paid tribute to the late athlete. Netizens who knew the two men passed on their condolences as well. A few tweets read:

Beth Burkley @burks0924 🏻 🏻 @Erie_Commodores I am so saddened by this tragedy, I worked with Sheldon and knew how proud he was of the soccer venture. I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Very handsome, too young to leave this world. My prayer and thoughts are with you @Erie_Commodores I am so saddened by this tragedy, I worked with Sheldon and knew how proud he was of the soccer venture. I am so sorry for the loss of your son. Very handsome, too young to leave this world. My prayer and thoughts are with you 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻

Buffalo FC paid their tribute as well:

Soccer club The Great Lakes Alliance tweeted:

gla_npl @gla_npl @Erie_Commodores Words cannot adequately express the sadness we feel about this tragic loss! @Erie_Commodores Words cannot adequately express the sadness we feel about this tragic loss!

Josh @edujosh @Erie_Commodores There are no words. You both always brought joy with you. I was privileged to know you and you’ll never be forgotten. @Erie_Commodores There are no words. You both always brought joy with you. I was privileged to know you and you’ll never be forgotten.

Seth Morris @Dotted8thNote @Erie_Commodores My deepest condolences on this tragic and terrible loss. I worked with both of them regularly, their friendship will be sorely missed. @Erie_Commodores My deepest condolences on this tragic and terrible loss. I worked with both of them regularly, their friendship will be sorely missed.

GannonMensSoccer @GannonMSoccer Congrats Graduates

(2/3)



Declan Bingham

BS Supply Chain Mgmt

MBA



Team Captain

45 games played

4 career assists (Right Back)



#UKnighted Congrats Graduates(2/3)Declan BinghamBS Supply Chain MgmtMBATeam Captain45 games played4 career assists (Right Back) 🎓⚽️ Congrats Graduates ⚽️🎓(2/3)🇦🇺 Declan Bingham 🎓BS Supply Chain Mgmt 🎓MBA⚽️Team Captain ⚽️45 games played ⚽️4 career assists (Right Back)#UKnighted https://t.co/sTREgOwXKp

Everything to know about the soccer stars

According to Gannon Sports' official website, Declan Bingham played the position of a defender. Prior to joining the university to major in Supply Chain Management, he studied at The Southport School.

The Red Shirt senior, who was redshirted in 2015, last played in 2018. Declan Bingham was reportedly on the field for 843 minutes during the year and was responsible for a 4-0 victory against Pitt-Johnstown. He also played in six shoutout victories in the same year.

In 2017, the athlete played 13 matches. During the year, Declan Bingham was also named a Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Scholar-Athlete. In 2016, the soccer player took part in 18 matches and made his collegiate debut in Charleston as the season opener.

Prior to becoming a college athlete, the high school soccer player was coached by Keith Stevens. He has been a member of the varsity team since entering his freshman year and was also awarded the Player of the Year in 2014. He later graduated from high school with a diploma in business.

According to his LinkedIn profile, Sheldon van Deventer is an owner at Tech Excellence. His page reads that he has been working in the software industry for quite some time. Prior to becoming the owner of the company, he worked in sales at Headsprout and AutoSkill International.

He was also the head soccer coach at the Family First Sports Park, where he taught children between the ages of five and 18 as a part-time job.

Sheldon van Deventer graduated from Gannon University with an MBA in Concentration in Marketing in 2003.

Further details and updates regarding their deaths will be available on the Gold Coast Bulletin.

Edited by Atul S