Del Taco’s crispy fish taco line-up explored

With the introduction of the new Habanero Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco and the return of the all-time favorite Original Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco, crispy fish tacos are back on the Del Taco menu.

Wild-caught Alaska Pollock filets are used in both seasonal fish tacos that are returning. The batter for the filets is created using Samuel Adams Boston Lager, a beer that has won numerous awards.

Tim Hackbardt, Del Taco's chief marketing officer, said in a press release:

“Our crispy fish tacos live up to our Del Taco® Better Mex™ standards with a combination of wild-caught Alaska Pollock and our special beer batter recipe. Using award-winning Samuel Adams Boston Lager® in our beer batter makes for a crispy fish fillet with flavors that complement our original secret sauce or creamy habanero sauce.”

Del Taco's fish taco line-up ingredients

Del Taco’s new Habanero Beer Battered Crispy Taco highlights a wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet. This is topped with a rich habanero sauce, shredded cabbage, and pico de Gallo. These delicious ingredients are wrapped up in a warm corn tortilla and served with fresh lime.

The Original Beer Battered Crispy Fish Taco features a wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet topped with the outlet's much-loved secret sauce, shredded cabbage, and fresh pico de gallo wrapped in a corn tortilla and served with lime.

For a suggested price of $5, customers can mix and match any two tacos to try both versions of the new crispy fish tacos. It is important to note that Del Taco is offering this deal as part of a limited-time promotion to mark the launch of the item.

Along with Del Taco’s beer battered crispy fish tacos, Purple Poppers are also making their way to the menu

Del Taco is also bringing back Purple Poppers this spring, much to the excitement of customers. These come in different flavors and are prepared with colorful, juicy popping boba balls that pack a punch with every sip.

folu @notfolu it amuses me that they were somehow able to appropriate lean, poppers and boba at the same time it amuses me that they were somehow able to appropriate lean, poppers and boba at the same time https://t.co/baTpHsphme

The flavors include:

Purple Pear Lemonade Poppers: These feature Minute Maid Zero Sugar Lemonade poured over ice and topped with bursts of kiwi fruit-flavored juice mixed with prickly pear flavor.

Purple Pear Sprite Poppers: They feature classic Sprite poured over ice and topped with kiwi fruit-flavored juice boba mixed with a pear flavor.

About Del Taco

Del Taco offers a distinctive selection of both Mexican and American staples, such as burritos and fries, made from scratch in each location's operating kitchen at a reasonable price. Because they are created with high-quality ingredients like fresh grilled chicken, carne asada steak, homemade guacamole, freshly grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans, and their famous creamy Queso Blanco, Del Taco's menu is hailed by many.

Del Taco was established in 1964 and now has 600 locations across 15 states, serving more than 3 million customers weekly. As menu items are cooked, chopped, shredded, and grilled from scratch, Del Taco is dedicated to giving customers the finest quality and value for their money.

Poll : 0 votes