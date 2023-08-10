Denise Leuthold's murder - 4 shocking details about the case

The murder of Denise Leuthold is a case that continues to leave a lasting impact, even years after the crime occurred. The shocking Valentine's Day murder, in which the spouse turned out to be the main perpetrator, occurred in 2013 in Peoria, Illinois, when Denise was shot from behind as she entered her own home.

The case was also the subject of Dateline: Unforgettable's latest episode, which aired on August 9, 2023. The episode was titled Deadly Valentine. Its synopsis read:

"Nathan and Denise Leuthold build their family on faith, but suddenly one of them dies and the other is under suspicion; it's a story that stays with Andrea Canning, both because of what happened and when it happened: Valentine's Day."

It was eventually discovered that Nathan Leuthold, who was married to the victim for 17 years, killed his wife after engaging in an extramarital affair with a much younger girl.

Despite the twists and turns in the case, Nathan was eventually sentenced to prison for 80 years after the jury found him guilty of first-degree murder.

4 chilling details about Denise Leuthold's murder

1) Denise Leuthold was gunned down by her husband in front of her own house

The manner of this murder left an impression on anyone involved in this case. In a tragic twist of fate, Denise was shot by her husband as she was entering her house.

Dateline reporter Andrea Canning revealed that it was one of the cases that stuck with her for years. She said:

"Maybe I’m a romantic, but I see Valentine’s Day as such a whimsical holiday. A day devoted to love and affection, but to those involved in this story, Valentine’s Day will forever be associated with cold-blooded murder."

2) Denise Leuthold had already predicted that her husband was going to kill her

Macabre at Midnight @MacabreMidnight pic.twitter.com/my8pyskehu In the spirit of Valentines, this week’s episode is about the murder of Denise Leuthold (1st pic) Her husband (2nd pic) Nathan killed her on Valentine’s Day to be with his mistress, Aine (3rd pic). Listen to the entire story today on Macabre at Midnight #truecrimepodcast

It seems Denise was thinking ahead of her husband. He had become romantically involved with a younger woman named Aina Dobilaite, whom they both knew from their work in Lithuania.

Later, investigators found a note in Denise's day planner, where she claimed that her husband was trying to humiliate her by running around with a 20-year-old. She also wrote:

"I have tried to please you for seventeen years and never succeeded. I've never been good enough. Never done enough. I know that you want me dead. I'm not stupid."

The entry was instrumental in arresting Nathan.

3) The murder was initially thought to be a burglary

SharperIron.org @SharperIron |SI Filings| Missionary Denise Leuthold slain in Peoria http://t.co/RogcmbKc

When investigators first arrived, they thought it was a burglary gone wrong. This was mainly because a laptop, digital camera, jewelry, and two guns, including a .40 caliber handgun, were reportedly missing from the scene.

It was only after the investigators discovered that the burglar had allegedly used a spare key to drive Denise's car away that they started suspecting foul play.

4) Nathan and Dobilaite continued to maintain that they did not have a romantic relationship

Oxygen True Crime @oxygen Nathan and Denise Leuthold built their family on faith, but suddenly one of them was dead and the other was under suspicion. A brand new episode of #Dateline : Unforgettable begins NOW on Oxygen True Crime.

Despite a pile of evidence, including a report that Dobalite was expelled from her school for "inappropriate" relationships with a sponsor, both parties continued to maintain that they were not involved with each other.

Even after Nathan was convicted for the murder of Denise Leuthold, he continued to claim that he was not having an affair.

The case has been discussed in detail on Dateline: Unforgetable's latest episode.