Denzel Dion and LA Demi drama explained as latter accuses fellow influencer of assaulting her

YouTuber La Demi has accused fellow content creator Denzel Dion of assaulting her, which the latter has since denied. The event allegedly occurred after the transgender model was “flirting” with Dion’s best friend Max Montana, which Dion did not approve of.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram stories stating that Dion allegedly beat her up when she was at her most vulnerable. In another story, she said:

“I was in a fetal position screaming for help… I couldn’t defend myself because I was on steep steps but he took advantage of me.”

She also stated that no one helped her but just watched and stared as she “screamed for help.”

In an Instagram story, she mentioned that Denzel Dion threatened that he would take to assaulting her again.

Denzel Dion responds to La Demi's assault allegations

Denzel Dion is best known on YouTube and Instagram, where he has amassed over 1.45 million subscribers and 1.8 million followers, respectively. He took to his Instagram account and claimed that the "allegations and NOT TRUE."

He added that he knew Demi prior to the assault and that the two have always been cordial to each other. Speaking of the night of the assault, he stated that the two went their “separate ways before she was allegedly attacked.”

He also stated that he does not know why Demi mentioned his height, build and race on her Instagram story. But she defended doing so because he has “a very distinct look” and “cannot be mistaken for anyone else.”

He then said:

“I assume that the accusations leveled against me by La Demi were the result of mistaken identity and once La Demi realizes that, she will apologize to me.”

Denzel Dion and Demi met at a Los Angeles nightclub a few months ago. Demi said “Dion "treated her vile" the entire night, making comments about her being transgender and stating that he did not want his best friend anywhere near her.

Following Dion’s denial of the allegations, Demi put up another Instagram story where she revealed that Max Montana "and a few others stood some ways away and did nothing" as Dion continued to assault her.

In her Instagram story, she said that 15 hours after the attack, the group agreed that they could all lie and say “it never happened” if they were the only ones who saw the assault occur. She added:

“And seeing as to how Denzel’s been treated after how he treated me, everyone is panicking and doesn’t want to be guilty by association. It was 100% YOU Denzel, and your denial and fake apology just adds insult to injury. How dare you."

She finished by saying:

“I stand in my truth.”

The influencer suffered scrapes and bleeding.

Fellow influencer Nikita Dragun took to her Instagram story showing support for Demi. She said:

“This is not okay. We have to stop violence against trans women! You don’t deserve this. Please keep her in your prayers.”

As of this writing, Max Montana is yet to respond to the alleged assault.

